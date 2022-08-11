SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2023 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its second quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.

The call details are:
United States Toll-Free: +1 844 200 6205
United States Toll/International: +1 646 904 5544
Access Code: 627264

To pre-register for this call, use the following link:
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=0b7606f0&confId=39667

Investors:

Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations
+1 330 665 6530
vincent.sinisi@signetjewelers.com

Media:

Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer
+1 330 668 5932
colleen.rooney@signetjewelers.com

Lindsay Hymson
Vice President Financial Communications & Media Relations
+1 516 524 1757
lindsay.hymson@signetjewelers.com

