EOS Linx Selects NeoVolta as its Battery Supplier for EOS Charge Station Deployments through 2023

EOS Linx continues strong relationship with NeoVolta Energy Storage System for

Superior Power Management Technology and Battery Chemistry

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Linx (EOS), a leading provider of solar-supported electric vehicle charging stations with digital advertising displays (EOS Charge Stations), has chosen NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) as its battery supplier for its smart, network-connected solutions. Through this partnership, NeoVolta will provide customized, advanced energy storage systems for EOS Charge stations, contributing to EOS Linx's mission of supporting community-wide electrification programs and expanding the country's EV infrastructure.

EOS Linx (PRNewsfoto/EOS Linx) (PRNewswire)

Each EOS Charge Station provides a minimum of two chargers and is equipped with a 55- or 75-inch digital advertising display as well as a NeoVolta Energy Storage System. Installations are already underway in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas, with deployments in additional states set to begin before the end of 2022.

"We chose to expand our relationship with NeoVolta for several reasons: reliability, safety, and long battery life," says EOS Linx CEO Blake Snider. "We are thrilled to reinforce our partnership with NeoVolta as we set out to revolutionize EV charging for American drivers."

The NeoVolta systems provide high storage capacity and power output, along with high-cycle battery life. Engineered with a lithium iron phosphate battery chemistry, these systems are a safe, non-flammable alternative to ordinary lithium-ion batteries. In 2022, NeoVolta was recognized by Solar Power World's Top Solar Storage Products for the third year in a row.

"For our EV Charging network to be safe, we need to focus on intelligent power management and building a resilient platform that still works when the lights are out." says EOS Linx COO Alex McGhee. "NeoVolta provides both intelligent power storage as well as the data we need to continuously improve our overall solution."

"We are very proud to be the battery provider for the expanding network of EOS Charge Stations," says Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta Inc. "Our supply chain and production facility are ready for the increased demand."

About EOS Linx

EOS Linx combines solar energy and energy storage in its charging stations to support a more renewable electrification solution for electric vehicle charging, performing even when grid power is interrupted. EOS Linx already has 14,000 EV charging locations under contract or MSA. The comprehensive charging solution includes solar power generation and storage, electric vehicle charging, AI-based security, and digital out-of-home advertising that adds immediate value to each location.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta designs, develops, and manufactures advanced energy storage systems for both residential and industrial use. Its storage solutions are engineered with Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LiFe(PO4)) battery chemistry, which is clean, nontoxic, and nonflammable. The residential-focused NeoVolta NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery system, a 7,680-Watt inverter, and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. The system's 6,000-cycle battery life, one of the longest on the market, translates to 16.5 years of useful life, based on a full charge, and discharge each day. The NV14 has passed the product safety standards set forth by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for battery energy storage safety testing.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "budget," scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "could," "would," or "might," "be taken," "occur," or "be achieved." Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EOS Linx