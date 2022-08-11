Dropbase announces a $1.75M round led by Gradient Ventures to help import, manage, and query messy CSVs and Excel files in analytical databases

Funds will be used to expand the customer base, further develop the Dropbase Data Platform, and build a world-class engineering and growth team.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dropbase , the collaborative data import and data management platform, raised a $1.75M round led by Gradient Ventures (Google's AI-focused venture fund), with participation from Y Combinator, Liquid 2 Ventures, Bragiel Brothers, Unpopular Ventures, and angel investors.

Main Dropbase logo solid white background (PRNewswire)

Founded by Jimmy Chan (CEO) and Ayazhan Zhakhan (CTO), Dropbase's mission is to unleash data trapped in files or incompatible systems and automate data sharing. Dropbase helps companies import, validate, manage, and query all their data from CSV/Excel files inside fully-featured SQL databases optimized for handling large amounts of data, with no technical help required.

"Oftentimes, critical business software systems don't have API's to access the data, yet this data is required to better understand the business and run operations", said Chan. "To complicate matters, external data is usually messy, with a mix of data types, encodings, data placement, and a mismatch with how the destination system expects the data to be structured and formatted."

"Integrating external data means that the data sender manually extracts data from a source system and exports it as a CSV file, uploads it to a cloud drive, SFTP, or as an email attachment, and sends it over to the data receiver," said Zhakhan. "The receiver then has to download, map, clean, and re-upload the data, usually to a database with its own constraints. This happens each time data is shared between companies with incompatible systems. This process is quite inefficient."

Dropbase's goal is to significantly improve this process, automate it, and make it easier for companies to import external data and combine it with internal data. More comprehensive data helps companies make better decisions, deliver a delightful customer experience, and improve business operations for customers such as the baby stroller brand, Mockingbird.

Dropbase believes that data analysts and operation managers should be able just open up their favorite data tools, and all the data they've imported or received from external partners should already be there, cleaned up, and ready to use. Data teams should never have to clean the same CSV file or data extract twice.

"Today, troves of data are trapped in incompatible systems that make it useless to everyone except the engineering team. We believe that Dropbase is the key to unlocking this data, and its technology will help shape how companies share data in the future," said Zachary Bratun-Glennon, Partner at Gradient Ventures.

Dropbase is building a new operating system for enterprise data – an end-to-end platform for data import, data management, and data exchange for both internal and external use cases.

About Dropbase

Dropbase is a collaborative data platform. It helps teams import, clean, and manage data from customers and partners within highly scalable databases that integrate with their favorite analytics tools and data apps. For more information, visit www.dropbase.io.

About Gradient Ventures

Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused venture fund, helps founders build transformational companies. The fund focuses on helping founders navigate the challenges in developing new technology products, using the latest best practices in recruiting, marketing, design, and engineering so that great ideas can come to life. Gradient was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.gradient.com.

