Heather Schimmel Joins Tandym Group as Chief Operations Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group ("Tandym" or the "Company"), a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company, is pleased to announce that Heather Schimmel has joined as Chief Operations Officer.

In this new position for the company, Ms. Schimmel will lead the planning and development of Tandym's operational objectives and initiatives. Overseeing the Fulfillment, Business Operations, Compliance, and Field Staff Concierge teams, this work will center on creating a best-in-class fulfillment engine and enhancing the company's operational efficiencies along with client/candidate servicing capabilities to support future organic and inorganic growth.

"I am extremely excited to join Tandym and begin working closely with team leads to implement processes and technology to support our growth in an evolving market," said Ms. Schimmel. "One of our main priorities is creating a leading-edge platform enabling our organization to exceed expectations of our clients and candidates every day."

Ms. Schimmel joined Tandym following four years at Lee Hecht Harrison, where she served as SVP of Global Sales Operations & Enablement. Prior to that, Ms. Schimmel spent more than two decades with Gartner and its predecessor companies, most recently as Head of Global Sales Operations. She has spent much of her career building high performing teams, driving operational standards, and implementing transformational go-to-market strategies that have enabled multi-year business growth.

"We are thrilled to have Ms. Schimmel join Tandym as our Chief Operations Officer. Her deep experience in operations and with growing organizations will play a key role in scaling Tandym's solutions to become a best-in-class fulfillment organization on a national level," said Larry Dolinko, CEO of Tandym.

Tandym Executive Chairman and Mill Rock Capital Senior Partner Charles Heskett said, "Ms. Schimmel is an action-oriented leader with an outstanding track record of building systems and processes that both deliver immediate results and scale. We could not be more excited to have her join our senior leadership team."

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group (formerly The Execu|Search Group) is a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. The company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services (which includes Accounting, Financial Services, HR/People & Operations, and Legal). For more information, please visit: tandymgroup.com.

About Mill Rock Capital

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit millrock-cap.com/.

