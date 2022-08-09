NOW LEASING: AMBLER'S FIRST APARTMENTS IN 50 YEARS

AMBLER, Pa., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crossings at Ambler Station is now leasing, and it's the first new apartments to hit the Ambler borough in 50 years. Ideally located in the heart of Montgomery County, the property offers an easy commute to major thoroughfares, including Route 309 and the Fort Washington entrance of the PA Turnpike. The exquisitely designed, pet-friendly community will feature 114 one and two-bedroom apartment homes with an impressive list of premier amenities. Residents have access to multiple co-working spaces, various pet amenities to keep a pup active, clean, and happy, a club-quality fitness center, numerous lounges, and social spaces, including a 23,000 square foot beautifully landscaped village green, and more.

23,000 sq. ft. landscaped Village Green with bark park. (PRNewswire)

Designed with luxury finishes and amenities that rival any development in the area, this suburban community offers residents an exceptional living experience.

The apartments boast modern home features including keyless entry, stainless steel appliances, chic quartz countertops, and premium wood-plank flooring. "We are proud to bring a new living concept to the Ambler Borough, a geographical location our firm is passionate about developing to its full potential," said Developer John Zaharchuk, Principal at Summit Realty Advisors.

Sizes range from 669 square feet to 1,155 square feet, with rents for a one-bedroom apartment starting at $1,870. Two-bedroom apartments are priced at around $2,540.

The property location provides ultimate convenience. Situated next to The Ambler Train Station and a short walk from Ambler's main strip, residents can get wherever they want to go quickly. "Location is key for today's renter, and The Crossings definitely hits the mark. The community is steps away from Ambler's best dining, shopping, and entertainment and a short ride away from Center City. Residents will love the convenience of living here," said Jessica Scully, President of Scully Company.

The apartments will be ready for their first move-ins in late August, and the project will be fully complete in November 2022. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit TheCrossingsAmbler.com .

About Summit Realty Advisors

Developer

Summit Realty Advisors, LLC is a leading provider of real estate and investment management services. Areas of expertise include land development management, construction management, strategic advisory, and investment. Summit is committed to the development of real estate projects that are responsive to the objectives of their clients and sensitive to the communities and neighborhoods within which they operate. Summit possesses a proven track record of providing innovative, practical, and effective solutions through its team of experienced real estate professionals. For more information, visit SummitRealtyAdvisors.com

About Scully Company

Management Company

Established over seventy years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to the acquisition, development, construction, management, and asset management of apartment communities for institutions, private investors, and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multi-family real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise, and high-rise apartment communities in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multi-family industry. For more information, visit ScullyCompany.com

Partially covered patio complete with grilling stations, TVs, lounge seating, dining space, fire pits, and warm bistro lighting (PRNewswire)

