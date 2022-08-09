"ChiroThon" Event to Showcase Benefits of Chiropractic Care to the World

In-person and virtual telethon-like event to "celebrate, elevate and support the greatest profession on earth" with celebrity guests, entertainment, prizes and a major announcement

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the value of chiropractic care, announced it will be launching the first-ever "ChiroThon," a three-day, live and virtual telethon-like event to "celebrate, elevate and support the greatest profession on earth." ChiroThon 2022 will feature celebrity guests, entertainment and prize giveaways, and will take place at the Florida Chiropractic Association's The National, one of the largest events for the chiropractic profession, occurring August 25 through 28 in Orlando, Florida.

"We wanted to bring back the fun and excitement of the Labor Day telethons of our youth and give it a 2022 spin to raise awareness and funds that will help spread uplifting, factual information about chiropractic care," said Sherry McAllister, DC, president of F4CP. "We could not think of a better time or location to host ChiroThon 2022 than at the largest gathering of doctors of chiropractic (DCs) and we look forward to sharing it with attendees and viewers watching online around the world."

The LIVE event will be hosted by Drs. McAllister and Fab Mancini, DC, President Emeritus of Parker University. Apart from spreading awareness about the benefits of chiropractic care, the mission of ChiroThon 2022 is to raise awareness and funding to support educational campaigns including the creation of several TV commercials for F4CP's "Naturally, Chiropractic" campaign, highlighting the safe, drug-free care delivered by DCs.

Special presentations

The event will kick off on Thursday, August 25 with a special presentation by Mark Victor Hansen, co-author of the best-selling Chicken Soup for the Soul book series. In his presentation, Hansen will talk about the chiropractic soul and the impact of chiropractic care on millions of individuals like himself. Attendees will receive a free, digital copy of his latest book. Following Hansen will be multi-talented comedian Marvin Lee who will share hilarious thoughts and observations about healthcare, including chiropractic, in a light, engaging way.

The first night of ChiroThon 2022 will close with an unforgettable presentation by Shilo Harris, a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Iraq where his armored vehicle in 2007 was struck by an improvised explosive device, killing three of his fellow soldiers. Harris survived, but with severe third-degree burns over 35% of his body, which led to the loss of his ears, the tip of his nose and three fingers. The crushing explosion also fractured his left collarbone and C-7 vertebrae. After 48 days in a medically induced coma, 75 surgeries and years of recovery, Harris now travels sharing his incredible story of triumph over adversity, raising awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain management while serving as an inspiration to fellow soldiers.

Throughout the conference, ChiroThon 2022 will return live to feature short vignettes from guests who will share the benefits of chiropractic and describe why giving is so important, especially during and after a pandemic, including:

Dr. John Rosa

Dr. Jennifer Illes

Dr. John Maltby

Dr. Carl Cleveland

Dr. Kimberly Besuden

Crystal Dwyer Hansen

Kristi Hudson

Denis DeLuca

Worldwide resolution to be unveiled

Lastly, ChiroThon 2022 will unveil a resolution (to be chartered in October) between F4CP and the World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC) where the two organizations agree to collaborate on advancing awareness, utilization and integration of chiropractic care worldwide. Designating October as Global Chiropractic Health Month coincides with World Spine Day, held October 16th each year to raise awareness of the permeative and diverse nature of spinal pain and disability as part of the global burden of disease and addresses the need for access to quality essential spinal health care and rehabilitation.

"Chiropractic is a licensed healthcare profession around the world, which is why this resolution with the WFC is so important," Dr. McAllister said. "Our combined resources can amplify our message and reach across the globe as we work to educate consumers, providers, payers, employers, lawmakers and other stakeholders on the safe, effective, natural care our DCs deliver every day to bring about holistic health, mobility and well-being."

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

A not-for-profit organization with nearly 32,000 members, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care delivered by doctors of chiropractic (DC) and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org/findadoc ; call 866-901-F4CP (3427).

