Acer Reports Consolidated Revenues in July at NT$17.46 billion and Year-to-July at NT$168.18 Billion, down 5.2% YoY

TAIPEI, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for July at NT$17.46 billion, and for year-to-July at NT$168.18 billion which was down 5.2%. Revenues for the commercial business[1] grew 10.9% year-on-year (YoY) for year-to-July.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer) (PRNewswire)

Acer's strategy to strengthen its multiple business engines continues to gain momentum, businesses other than PCs and displays reached 26.6% of total revenues in July. Eight public subsidiaries' revenues grew 28.8% YoY overall for year-to-July, while some initiatives under incubation have shown significant growth:

Acer Gadget Inc. revenues grew 21% year-to-July YoY

MPS Energy Inc. revenues grew 46.5% year-to-July YoY

Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 119.4% year-to-July YoY

AcerPure Inc. revenues grew 75.5% year-to-July YoY

[1] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2022 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acer