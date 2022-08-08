Tarsier Pharma announces participation in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarsier Pharma, an advanced clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for blinding ocular diseases, today announced that the company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference, taking place on August 17, 2022.

Dr. Daphne Haim-Langford, Tarsier Pharma's CEO and Chairperson, will join the panel "Pivotal Data on the Horizon", featuring two Ophthalmic phase-3 companies that are expecting topline clinical data in the near future. The discussion will be led by HCW's Managing Director of Equity Research, Dr. Yi Chen, with the participation of two Key Opinion Leaders in Ophthalmology, and will be live-streamed at 08:00am on August 17, 2022.

Dr. Daphne Haim-Langford, CEO of Tarsier Pharma, said: "I'm looking forward to share and discuss insights from our currently enrolling phase-3 TRS4VISION clinical trial of TRS01 in noninfectious anterior uveitis & uveitic glaucoma. I'm thankful to HCW for putting together this interesting forum of the few ophthalmic phase-3 companies, with expert ophthalmologists of uveitis and glaucoma, who can emphasize the unmet medical needs of patients with these diseases and share with us the important mission to save patients' eyesight".

In addition to the panel, Ruti Friedel, Tarsier Pharma's Business Development & Community Manager, will give a corporate update that will describe Tarsier's lead program for uveitic glaucoma – TRS01 eyedrops, and, for the first time, present the company's progress of its pipeline for treatment of retinal diseases. The presentation will be available on-demand during the day of the conference.

Both Tarsier representatives will be available for 1X1 meetings with investors. Registration is open here, investors interested to meet are welcome to contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Tarsier Pharma

Tarsier Pharma is a phase-3 pharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular back and front of the eye blinding diseases. TRS is a bio-inspired breakthrough proprietary technology platform, based on a new chemical entity with novel mechanism of action, that demonstrated safety and efficacy in a rare debilitating and blinding indication. Currently Tarsier is running TRS4VISION phase-3 clinical trial in subjects with non-infectious anterior uveitis including uveitic glaucoma, and IND enabling studies with its TRS02 formulation for retinal diseases.

Lead product candidate for uveitic glaucoma

Non-infectious uveitis is an autoimmune blinding ocular inflammation, considered the third leading cause of blindness in the developed world. Tarsier's TRS01 is a potent fast-acting immunomodulator, delivered as eye drops, for the treatment of non-infectious anterior uveitis in patients with uveitic glaucoma – that is considered an end-stage condition of uveitis. Once a uveitis patient has also developed glaucoma (uveitic glaucoma), the only available treatments for active inflammation, which are steroids, should be avoided due to their side effects of expediting glaucoma and vision loss. Thus, TRS01 has the potential to become the standard of care for uveitic glaucoma.

Contact: Investor Relations Tarsier Pharma

ir@Tarsierpharma.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1699217/Tarsier_Pharma_Haim_Langford.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Tarsier Pharma