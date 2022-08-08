Media Advisory: Dodge Worldwide Product Introductions Highlight Three Nights of Dodge Speed Week

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge Speed Week is ready to go full throttle. The weeklong celebration will be highlighted by a three-peat of worldwide Dodge brand product debuts. Unveilings are scheduled to take place on three separate nights, August 15, 16 and 17, at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich., in front of media and invited guests. (PRNewswire)

Dodge Speed Week is ready to go full throttle. The weeklong celebration will be highlighted by a three-peat of worldwide Dodge brand product debuts. Unveilings are scheduled to take place on three separate nights, August 15, 16 and 17, in front of media and invited guests.

WHERE:

M1 Concourse, 164 South Blvd. West, Pontiac, Michigan 48341

WHEN:

Monday, August 15, 7-9 p.m. – Current Muscle announcements

Tuesday, August 16, 7-9 p.m. – Gateway Muscle announcements

Wednesday, August 17, 7-9 – Future Muscle announcements

WHO:

Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer, Stellantis

For interview requests, please contact Dave Elshoff, david.elshoff@stellantis.com

MEDIA RSVP:

Please RSVP to Darren Jacobs at darren.jacobs@stellantis.com

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

