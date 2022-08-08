LILYSILK Celebrates its 12 Anniversary of Living Spectacularly with the Launch of its First Eco-loop in the USA

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading silk brand LILYSILK is proud to announce its 12-year milestone with spectacular growth with a simple and consistent mission: to bring the highest quality silk products to the world. Today, the brand is proud to provide premium silk products to over 1.5 million customers across the globe, driven by the philosophy of helping customers "live spectacularly" through a better and more sustainable lifestyle.

At this particular time, LILYSILK is also excited to announce the completion of its first closed Eco-loop in the US dedicated to environmental protection. Within the Eco-loop, products will only be manufactured after the order is placed. The company also uses 100% biodegradable packaging, zero-waste silk production and recycles non-donatable fabrics into usable items which brings benefits back to society. Customers can look and feel confident in their LILYSILK outfits, knowing their silk garments are gentle on their skin and the Earth.

"Our versatile, quality silk pieces should not only be easy to wear, but easy on the planet, too. We proudly support sustainable fashion and encourage customers to protect our planet by investing in better pieces that can be styled into a variety of looks and worn frequently for years to come," says David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We believe it's crucial to do our part to combat climate change and safeguard our planet."

To generate a greater influence, LILYSILK is looking to expand the Eco-loop to countries outside of the US, united by its shared vision of creating a positive impact on the planet through conscious and sustainable fashion.

12-Year of Living Spectacularly with Support from Customers

With only five employees and a 16,000-square-foot facility twelve years ago, LILYSILK has expanded into a global brand with over 450 team members and approximately 100,000 square feet of operating space spread across three facilities.

"I am incredibly grateful to our team members and partners for making LILYSILK possible, and also to our customers and community for allowing LILYSILK to become a part of their lives," says Wang.

To rewards its customers for their support, LILYSILK started its anniversary promotion throughout August, which includes Buy and Get, 10% off on Second Item and Flash Sale. For more information, visit www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

