InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Keep Track of Cans in a Cooler (TLP-137)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient way to keep track of how many beer cans are left in the cooler," said an inventor, from Oklahoma City, Okla., "so we invented the BEER BUDDY. Our design enables you to easily know when to refill the drink cooler."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a cooler or ice chest. In doing so, it ensures that users know how many cans are remaining within a cooler. As a result, it eliminates the need to repeatedly open the cooler and count the cans and it saves time and effort. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, sports fans, campers, picnickers, bars, taverns, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tulsa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLP-137, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

