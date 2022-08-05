MARGARITAVILLE ISLAND RESERVE CAP CANA INVITES GUESTS TO RAISE A PINT IN PARADISE AT ITS FIRST OKTOBERFEST

Island-inspired Oktoberfest celebration to be held September 15 through October 29, 2022 at all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karisma Hotels & Resorts , the award-winning collection of properties spanning Latin America, the Caribbean and Mexico, and Margaritaville , the global lifestyle brand synonymous with fun and escapism, are excited to 'cheers' to the first annual Oktoberfest in Paradise. The nearly two-month long, island version of the iconic autumnal event is being held at the all-inclusive Margaritaville® Island Reserve Cap Cana resort this fall, as announced today on International Beer Day.

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to introduce this flip flop-friendly, tropical twist on the traditional Oktoberfest experience, set on a world-famous stretch of shoreline in the Caribbean at a resort that is the definition of laidback luxury," said Frank Maduro, President of Premier Worldwide Marketing. "Come for the brews and stay for the beach vibes. This is the ultimate carefree – and beer-centric – island escape."

The first seasonal event includes exciting and exclusive offerings like a floating beer bar, Oktoberfest-inspired activations – like a "Make Your Own Lebkuchenherzen" gingerbread and pretzel decorating activity, along with Stein-holding and yodeling contests – and a varied lineup of live entertainment, from traditional German dancers to tropical rock and 80's jam bands. Adding to the excitement, the festivities will also include pub crawl pop-ups, limited edition lagers, and brewery tours at LandShark Brewery & Grill, the first brewery inside of an all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean. In addition to the resort's usual gourmet inclusive food & beverage offerings, brew-inspired food activations and special beer pairing menu items will also be available. At St. Somewhere Spa, unique beer-infused treatments will be on the menu exclusively during the Oktoberfest celebrations.

This year's inaugural Oktoberfest in Paradise celebrations will take place September 15, 2022 through October 29, 2022, with savings of up to 40 percent and room rates beginning at $231 per person per night. Bookings are open with Island Reserve Inclusive rates covering all accommodations with tax, premium food & beverage offerings, 24-hour room service, Island Ambassador personal concierge service, and more.

The host of the island-inspired Oktoberfest is the newest Margaritaville Island Reserve resort on Playa Juanillo in Cap Cana – a stunning seaside setting to raise a pint in paradise. Located just 15 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport, the laidback resort offers 228 suites and 40 ultra-luxe villas, plus an expansive Entertainment Village that serves as the main entertainment hub of the property with live performances on two stages, a world-class St. Somewhere Spa, 10 food & beverage venues, and much more. The "no worries'' experience is complete with an incomparable level of service from the resort's local Island Ambassadors who cater to guests' every need, as well as rooms outfitted with modern conveniences such as customized in-room refreshment centers with goodies from Joe Merchant and access to Karisma's Island Reserve Inclusive® Experience and 24-hour in-room dining.

For more information and to book your next stay, call your travel advisor or visit: https://www.karismahotels.com/margaritaville-island-reserve-resorts/margaritaville-island-reserve-cap-cana .

About Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana is the first purpose-built Island Reserve resort, a brand which combines Karisma Hotels & Resorts' world-class, all-inclusive amenities with Margaritaville's signature sense of lighthearted fun and escapism. Situated on the white sand beaches of Playa Juanillo in the Dominican Republic, the resort is just steps away from beautiful turquoise waters and a mere 15 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport. Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana features 228 suites across 13 different room categories, 40 ultra-luxe villas within an adults-only oasis, 10 food and beverage establishments, a world-class St. Somewhere Spa, and the Entertainment Village, which is home to immersive music, entertainment, and a diverse palette of casual and refined culinary and mixology offerings. Located in the exclusive gated community of Cap Cana, guests have access to yacht sailings at the nearby Cap Cana Marina, tee times at the Jack Nicklaus Punta Espada Golf Club, and thrilling island adventures at Scape Park.

For more information or to book your next stay, visit www.margaritavilleislandreserveresorts.com.

To ensure a holistic approach to guest safety and wellness, Karisma Hotels & Resorts created a comprehensive well-being program called Karisma Peace of Mind™ , which includes a free, on-site antigen test for guests traveling to the U.S. per CDC requirements .

Media Contacts:

The Zimmerman Agency

area@zimmerman.com

kharris@zimmerman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana