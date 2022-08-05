GOODYEAR REPORTS SECOND QUARTER, FIRST HALF 2022 RESULTS

Net sales growth of 31% compared with the second quarter of 2021, over 15% growth excluding the Cooper Tire transaction

Second quarter Goodyear net income of $166 million; adjusted net income of $131 million

Merger-adjusted segment operating income of $372 million, up 7% compared to the second quarter of 2021

Unit volume growth of 21%, including 7% in legacy business

Price/mix exceeded raw materials by more than $140 million

Revenue per tire (excluding currency impact) up 14% versus second quarter of 2021

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today reported results for the second quarter of 2022.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company) (PRNewswire)

"Our second quarter and first half sales were the highest in a decade, reflecting the recent addition of Cooper Tire, the benefit of strong pricing actions across many of our key markets, and volume growth," said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president.

"With the increase in our top line, we continued to grow earnings despite elevated inflation and COVID-related disruptions in China. I am pleased with the agility and execution our teams demonstrated through the first half of the year."

Goodyear's second quarter 2022 sales were $5.2 billion, up 31% from a year ago. The increase was driven by the Cooper Tire merger, improvements in price/mix, higher volume, and increased sales from other tire-related businesses.

Tire unit volumes totaled 45.6 million, up 21% from the prior year's period. Replacement and original equipment tire unit volume increased 23% and 17%, respectively, reflecting the addition of Cooper Tire unit volume and growth in our legacy business.

Goodyear's second quarter 2022 net income was $166 million (58 cents per share) compared to net income of $67 million (27 cents per share) a year ago. There were several significant items in the period, including, on a pre-tax basis, a one-time gain of $95 million on a sale and leaseback transaction related to retail properties in Americas and a gain of $14 million related to a tariff-rate change, partially offset by rationalization charges of $26 million and pension settlement charges of $18 million.

Second quarter 2022 adjusted net income was $131 million compared to adjusted net income of $79 million in the prior year's quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.46, compared to $0.32 in the prior year's quarter. Per share amounts are diluted.

The company reported segment operating income of $364 million in the second quarter of 2022, up $65 million from a year ago. The company also reported merger-adjusted segment operating income of $372 million, which excludes certain costs triggered by the Cooper Tire merger, up $23 million from a year ago. The increase in segment operating income primarily reflects improvements in price/mix, the Cooper Tire merger (including the non-recurrence of other transaction-related items in the prior year) and the impact of higher volume. These factors were partly offset by higher raw material costs, inflationary cost pressures in wages, benefits, energy and transportation and the non-recurrence of a $69 million benefit in the prior year related to a Brazilian Supreme Court ruling with respect to indirect taxes.

Year-to-Date Results

Goodyear's sales for the first six months of 2022 were $10.1 billion, a 35% increase from the 2021 period, primarily due to the Cooper Tire merger, improvements in price/mix, higher volume and increased sales from other tire-related businesses.

Tire unit volumes totaled 90.6 million, up 25% from 2021. Replacement tire shipments increased 29%. This growth included additional tire unit volume related to the Cooper Tire merger, which closed on June 7, 2021, the benefit of stronger industry demand and growth in our legacy business. Original equipment volume increased 13%, driven by higher vehicle production and new fitments.

Goodyear's net income was $262 million (91 cents per share) compared to net income of $79 million (32 cents per share) in the prior year's period. The first half of 2022 included several significant items, including, on a pre-tax basis, a one-time gain of $95 million on a sale and leaseback transaction related to retail properties in Americas and a gain of $14 million related to a tariff-rate change, partially offset by rationalization charges of $37 million and pension settlement charges of $18 million.

Goodyear's adjusted net income for the first six months of 2022 was $236 million (83 cents per share), compared to adjusted net income of $184 million (76 cents per share) in the prior year's period. Per share amounts are diluted.

The company reported segment operating income of $667 million for the first six months of 2022, up $142 million from a year ago. The company also reported merger-adjusted segment operating income of $683 million, which excludes certain costs triggered by the Cooper Tire merger, up $108 million from the prior year. The increase in segment operating income primarily reflects the impacts of improvements in price/mix, the Cooper Tire merger, including the non-recurrence of other transaction-related items in the prior year, and higher volume. These factors were partly offset by higher raw material costs as well as inflationary cost pressures in wages, benefits, energy and transportation.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

See the note at the end of this release for further explanation and reconciliation tables for Total Segment Operating Income and Margin; Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income and Margin; Adjusted Net Income; and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, reflecting the impact of certain significant items on the 2022 and 2021 periods.

Business Segment Results

Americas



Second Quarter

Six Months (in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Tire Units 23.3

19.0

45.5

34.5 Net Sales $3,147

$2,256

$6,062

$4,043 Segment Operating Income 293

233

509

347 Segment Operating Margin 9.3 %

10.3 %

8.4 %

8.6 %

Americas' second quarter 2022 sales of $3.1 billion were nearly 40% higher than in 2021, driven by the Cooper Tire merger, improvements in price/mix, and increased sales from other tire-related businesses. Tire unit volume increased 22%. Replacement tire unit volume increased 24%, driven by the addition of Cooper Tire volume to the company's reported results. Original equipment unit volume increased almost 13%, reflecting an improvement in vehicle production.

Second quarter 2022 segment operating income of $293 million was up $60 million from the prior year's quarter. The increase was driven by improvements in price/mix and the Cooper Tire merger. These factors were partially offset by higher raw material costs, inflationary cost pressures and the non-recurrence of a $69 million benefit in the prior year related to a Brazilian Supreme Court ruling with respect to indirect taxes.

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Second Quarter

Six Months (in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Tire Units 14.5

12.0

29.0

24.7 Net Sales $1,497

$1,230

$2,923

$2,461 Segment Operating Income 52

43

111

117 Segment Operating Margin 3.5 %

3.5 %

3.8 %

4.8 %

Europe, Middle East and Africa's second quarter 2022 sales increased 22% from last year to $1.5 billion, primarily due to improvements in price/mix, higher volume and the Cooper Tire merger. Tire unit volume increased 21%. Replacement tire unit volume rose 25% due to ongoing industry recovery from the pandemic. Original equipment unit volume increased 7%, reflecting improved vehicle production and share gains.

Second quarter 2022 segment operating income of $52 million was up $9 million from the prior year's quarter, driven by improvements in price/mix and the impact of higher volume. These factors were partially offset by higher raw material costs and inflationary cost pressures.

Asia Pacific



Second Quarter

Six Months (in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Tire Units 7.8

6.5

16.1

13.3 Net Sales $568

$493

$1,135

$986 Segment Operating Income 19

23

47

61 Segment Operating Margin 3.3 %

4.7 %

4.1 %

6.2 %

Asia Pacific's second quarter 2022 sales increased 15% to $568 million, driven by higher volume, the Cooper Tire merger and improvements in price/mix. Tire unit volume increased 20% due to the addition of Cooper Tire's units and growth in the consumer business outside of China. Replacement tire unit volume increased 10%. Original equipment unit volume increased 38% due to new fitments.

Second quarter 2022 segment operating income of $19 million was down $4 million from the prior year's quarter, driven by higher raw material costs and inflationary cost pressures, partly offset by improvements in price/mix, higher volume and the Cooper Tire merger.

Rationalization Programs

During the quarter, the company approved a plan related to the integration of Cooper Tire aimed at reducing duplicative global administrative headcount and closing redundant Cooper Tire warehouse locations in Americas. The plan will result in approximately 490 job reductions. The program is in line with previously announced planned synergies, costs to achieve, and cash rationalization payment estimates.

Conference Call

Goodyear will hold an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT today. Prior to the commencement of the call, the company will post the financial and other related information that will be presented on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

Participating in the conference call will be Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president; Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Christina L. Zamarro, vice president, finance and treasurer.

Investors, members of the media and other interested persons can access the conference call on the website or via telephone by calling either (877) 830-2596 or (785) 424-1744 before 8:25 a.m. EDT and providing the Conference ID "Goodyear." A taped replay will be available by calling (888) 566-0179 or (402) 530-9316. The replay will also remain available on the website.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that affect our operations, performance, business strategy and results and could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the assumptions, expectations and objectives expressed in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to achieve the expected benefits of the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company acquisition; the impact on us of the COVID-19 pandemic; increases in the prices paid for raw materials and energy; inflationary cost pressures; delays or disruptions in our supply chain or the provision of services to us; changes in tariffs, trade agreements or trade restrictions; our ability to implement successfully our strategic initiatives; actions and initiatives taken by both current and potential competitors; deteriorating economic conditions or an inability to access capital markets; a labor strike, work stoppage, labor shortage or other similar event; work stoppages, financial difficulties, labor shortages or supply disruptions at our suppliers or customers; the adequacy of our capital expenditures; foreign currency translation and transaction risks; our failure to comply with a material covenant in our debt obligations; potential adverse consequences of litigation involving the company; as well as the effects of more general factors such as changes in general market, economic or political conditions or in legislation, regulation or public policy. Additional factors are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our estimates only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our estimates change.

(financial statements follow)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021











NET SALES $ 5,212 $ 3,979

$ 10,120 $ 7,490











Cost of Goods Sold 4,172 3,078

8,138 5,829 Selling, Administrative and General Expense 717 658

1,405 1,222 Rationalizations 26 18

37 68 Interest Expense 110 97

214 176 Other (Income) Expense (65) 30

(60) 64











Income before Income Taxes 252 98

386 131 United States and Foreign Tax Expense 82 27

120 42











Net Income 170 71

266 89 Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income 4 4

4 10











Goodyear Net Income $ 166 $ 67

$ 262 $ 79











Goodyear Net Income

- Per Share of Common Stock





















Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.27

$ 0.92 $ 0.33











Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 284 244

284 239











Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.27

$ 0.91 $ 0.32











Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 286 247

286 242

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In millions, except share data) June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021 Assets:





Current Assets:





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,248

$ 1,088 Accounts Receivable, less Allowance - $112 ($123 in 2021) 3,306

2,387 Inventories:





Raw Materials 1,119

958 Work in Process 208

191 Finished Products 3,062

2,445

4,389

3,594 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 280

262 Total Current Assets 9,223

7,331 Goodwill 995

1,004 Intangible Assets 1,023

1,039 Deferred Income Taxes 1,512

1,596 Other Assets 1,099

1,106 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 1,008

981 Property, Plant and Equipment, less Accumulated Depreciation – $11,045 ($11,130 in 2021) 8,041

8,345 Total Assets $ 22,901

$ 21,402







Liabilities:





Current Liabilities:





Accounts Payable – Trade $ 4,593

$ 4,148 Compensation and Benefits 657

689 Other Current Liabilities 830

822 Notes Payable and Overdrafts 519

406 Operating Lease Liabilities due Within One Year 206

204 Long Term Debt and Finance Leases due Within One Year 316

343 Total Current Liabilities 7,121

6,612 Operating Lease Liabilities 844

819 Long Term Debt and Finance Leases 7,569

6,648 Compensation and Benefits 1,293

1,445 Deferred Income Taxes 134

135 Other Long Term Liabilities 593

559 Total Liabilities 17,554

16,218







Commitments and Contingent Liabilities





Shareholders' Equity:





Goodyear Shareholders' Equity:





Common Stock, no par value:





Authorized, 450 million shares, Outstanding shares – 282 million in 2022 and 2021 282

282 Capital Surplus 3,114

3,107 Retained Earnings 5,835

5,573 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (4,057)

(3,963) Goodyear Shareholders' Equity 5,174

4,999 Minority Shareholders' Equity – Nonredeemable 173

185 Total Shareholders' Equity 5,347

5,184 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 22,901

$ 21,402

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(In millions) Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net Income $ 266

$ 89 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Depreciation and Amortization 481

405 Amortization and Write-Off of Debt Issuance Costs 8

9 Amortization of Inventory Fair Value Adjustment Related to the Cooper Tire Acquisition --

38 Transaction and Other Costs Related to the Cooper Tire Acquisition --

55 Cash Payments for Transaction and Other Costs Related to the Cooper Tire Acquisition (2)

(33) Provision for Deferred Income Taxes 42

(66) Net Pension Curtailments and Settlements 18

19 Net Rationalization Charges 37

68 Rationalization Payments (59)

(123) Net (Gains) Losses on Asset Sales (98)

-- Operating Lease Expense 150

143 Operating Lease Payments (139)

(133) Pension Contributions and Direct Payments (33)

(22) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Asset Acquisitions and Dispositions:





Accounts Receivable (1,024)

(545) Inventories (890)

(542) Accounts Payable – Trade 672

547 Compensation and Benefits (44)

90 Other Current Liabilities 21

(42) Other Assets and Liabilities 61

(28) Total Cash Flows from Operating Activities (533)

(71) Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Acquisition of Cooper Tire, net of cash and restricted cash acquired --

(1,856) Capital Expenditures (511)

(385) Cash Proceeds from Sale and Leaseback Transaction 108

-- Asset Dispositions 24

-- Short Term Securities Acquired (41)

(57) Short Term Securities Redeemed 44

58 Notes Receivable (24)

(7) Other Transactions (3)

14 Total Cash Flows from Investing Activities (403)

(2,233) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Incurred 723

522 Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Paid (579)

(446) Long Term Debt Incurred 5,312

4,855 Long Term Debt Paid (4,327)

(3,042) Common Stock Issued (5)

9 Transactions with Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (1)

(5) Debt Related Costs and Other Transactions 9

(73) Total Cash Flows from Financing Activities 1,132

1,820 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (33)

(6) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 163

(490) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of the Period 1,164

1,624 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of the Period $ 1,327

$ 1,134

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

This earnings release presents Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS), which are important financial measures for the company but are not financial measures defined by U.S. GAAP, and should not be construed as alternatives to corresponding financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Total Segment Operating Income is the sum of the individual strategic business units' (SBUs') Segment Operating Income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Total Segment Operating Margin is Total Segment Operating Income divided by Net Sales as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Total Segment Operating Income and Margin are useful because they represent the aggregate value of income created by the company's SBUs and exclude items not directly related to the SBUs for performance evaluation purposes. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure to Total Segment Operating Income is Goodyear Net Income and to Total Segment Operating Margin is Return on Sales (which is calculated by dividing Goodyear Net Income by Net Sales).

Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income is Total Segment Operating Income less the impact of the amortization of inventory step-up adjustments, the incremental amortization of intangible assets and other transaction-related items related to the Cooper Tire merger. Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Margin is Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income divided by Net Sales as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income and Margin are useful because they allow investors to understand and evaluate the aggregate value of income created by the company's SBUs in a manner that is more comparable to the performance of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in the periods before the merger by adjusting for certain expenses related to the Cooper Tire merger, including amortization of the Cooper Tire inventory step-up adjustments, incremental amortization of Cooper Tire intangible assets and other transaction-related items.

Adjusted Net Income is Goodyear Net Income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP adjusted for certain significant items. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is the company's Adjusted Net Income divided by Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share are useful because they represent how management reviews the operating results of the company excluding the impacts of non-cash impairment charges, rationalizations, asset write-offs, accelerated depreciation, asset sales and certain other significant items.

It should be noted that other companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, the measures presented herein may not be comparable to such similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

See the tables below for reconciliations of historical Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income and Margin, Segment Operating Income and Margin Reconciliation Table

(In millions) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

June 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021 Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 372 $ 349

$ 683 $ 575 Amortization of Cooper Tire Inventory Step-up -- (40)

-- (40) Other Transaction-related Items -- (6)

-- (6) Incremental Amortization of Cooper Tire Intangible Assets (8) (4)

(16) (4) Total Segment Operating Income $ 364 $ 299

$ 667 $ 525 Rationalizations (26) (18)

(37) (68) Interest Expense (110) (97)

(214) (176) Other Income (Expense) 65 (30)

60 (64) Corporate Incentive Compensation Plans (21) (24)

(40) (33) Retained Expenses of Divested Operations (4) (4)

(7) (7) Other (16) (28)

(43) (46) Income before Income Taxes $ 252 $ 98

$ 386 $ 131 United States and Foreign Tax Expense 82 27

120 42 Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income 4 4

4 10 Goodyear Net Income $ 166 $ 67

$ 262 $ 79











Net Sales $5,212 $3,979

$10,120 $7,490 Return on Net Sales 3.2 % 1.7 %

2.6 % 1.1 % Total Segment Operating Margin 7.0 % 7.5 %

6.6 % 7.0 % Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 7.1 % 8.8 %

6.7 % 7.7 %

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

Reconciliation Tables

Second Quarter 2022 Income

Before

Income

Taxes Taxes Minority

Interest Goodyear

Net Income Weighted

Average

Shares

Outstanding-

Diluted Diluted

EPS (In millions, except EPS)











As Reported $ 252 $ 82 $ 4 $ 166 286 $ 0.58 Significant Items:











Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs and Accelerated Depreciation Charges 26 6

20

0.07 Pension Settlement Charges 18 5

13

0.05 Indirect Tax Settlements and Discrete Tax Items (14) (17)

3

0.01 Asset Sales (95) (24)

(71)

(0.25)

(65) (30) -- (35)

(0.12) As Adjusted $ 187 $ 52 $ 4 $ 131 286 $ 0.46

Second Quarter 2021 Income

Before

Income

Taxes Taxes Minority

Interest Goodyear

Net Income Weighted

Average

Shares

Outstanding-

Diluted Diluted

EPS (In millions, except EPS)











As Reported $ 98 $ 27 $ 4 $ 67 247 $ 0.27 Significant Items:











Acquisition Related Transaction and Other Costs 48 9

39

0.16 Amortization of Acquisition Related Inventory Fair Value Adjustment 38 9

29

0.12 Americas Winter Storm Impact 27 5

22

0.09 Pension Settlement Charges 19 5

14

0.06 Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs and Accelerated Depreciation Charges 18 2

16

0.06 Colombia National Strike 4



4

0.02 Debt Redemption Charges 5 1

4

0.01 Americas Accrued Freight Adjustment (8) (2)

(6)

(0.02) Indirect Tax Settlements and Discrete Tax Items (117) (7)

(110)

(0.45)

34 22 -- 12

0.05 As Adjusted $ 132 $ 49 $ 4 $ 79 247 $ 0.32

First Six Months 2022 Income

Before

Income

Taxes Taxes Minority

Interest Goodyear

Net Income Weighted

Average

Shares

Outstanding-

Diluted Diluted

EPS (In millions, except EPS)











As Reported $ 386 $ 120 $ 4 $ 262 286 $ 0.91 Significant Items:











Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs and Accelerated Depreciation Charges 37 8

29

0.10 Pension Settlement Charges 18 5

13

0.05 Indirect Tax Settlements and Discrete Tax Items (14) (21)

7

0.03 Asset Sales (98) (23)

(75)

(0.26)

(57) (31) -- (26)

(0.08) As Adjusted $ 329 $ 89 $ 4 $ 236 286 $ 0.83

First Six Months 2021 Income

Before

Income

Taxes Taxes Minority

Interest Goodyear

Net Income Weighted

Average

Shares

Outstanding-

Diluted Diluted

EPS (In millions, except EPS)











As Reported $ 131 $ 42 $ 10 $ 79 242 $ 0.32 Significant Items:











Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs and Accelerated Depreciation Charges 68 7

61

0.25 Acquisition Related Transaction and Other Costs 55 10

45

0.19 Americas Winter Storm Impact 50 10

40

0.16 Amortization of Acquisition Related Inventory Fair Value Adjustment 38 9

29

0.12 Inventory, Accrued Freight & Other Adjustments 13



13

0.06 Pension Settlement Charges 19 5

14

0.06 Colombia National Strike 4



4

0.02 Debt Redemption Charges 5 1

4

0.01 Indirect Tax Settlements and Discrete Tax Items (114) (9)

(105)

(0.43)

138 33 -- 105

0.44 As Adjusted $ 269 $ 75 $ 10 $ 184 242 $ 0.76

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company