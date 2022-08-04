Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited Second Quarter Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Business Bank ("the Bank") was formed in March of 2020 to help small to midsize businesses succeed. The Bank's business plan is to provide lending, treasury and deposit services to the Triad communities it serves. The Bank has achieved substantial growth in loans and deposits and has been able to reinvest these deposits back into those communities.

CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi commented, "The quarter ending June 30, 2022, was the Bank's ninth quarter since inception and the Bank's second quarter of profitable core operations (net income before provision for loan losses and taxes). For the June quarter the Bank had core operating income of $146,000 compared to $61,000 in the previous quarter. The trends in the Bank's quarterly performance reveal consistently increasing assets and profitability improvement. Total assets rose 10% in the June quarter, or $37.7 million, to $429.9 million, driven by ongoing growth in loan and deposit balances. Core loans increased $18.9 million, or 9%, and deposits increased $51.4 million, or 15%." CEO Hamadi continued, "As mentioned in previous reports, the Bank is well positioned for the rising interest rate environment. Because the Bank's assets are repricing faster than its liabilities, the Bank's net interest margin rose 27 basis points to 2.77% in the June quarter from 2.50% in the March quarter. In addition to the benefits of the rising rate environment, the Bank's margins should also improve as cash and investments are converted into higher yielding loans."

Second Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2022:

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Core loans increased $18.9 million to $236.6 million , or 9%

Total assets increased $37.7 million to $429.9 million , or 10%

Deposits increased $51.4 million to $384.4 million , or 15%

Allowance for loan losses increased $230,000 to $3.0 million , or 1.25% of core loans

No classified, nonperforming or past due assets reported

New loan pipeline remains robust at approximately $143 million

Regulatory total risk-based capital increased $325,000 to $60.7 million

Income Statement Highlights:

Core operating earnings (net income before provision for loan losses and taxes) increased $85,000 to $146,000 compared to $61,000 in the previous quarter, an increase of 140%

Net interest income increased 19% to $2.8 million

Interest income on core loans increased $426,000 , or 25%

Noninterest income increased $17,000 , or 13%

Noninterest expense increased $344,000 , or 14%

Second Quarter Results

The Bank reported a net loss of $101,000, or $0.02 per share, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to a net loss of $569,000, or $0.09 per share, for the first quarter of 2022. However, when excluding the provision for loan losses and taxes, the second quarter resulted in net core operating income of $146,000 compared to $61,000 for the first quarter.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and the interest it pays on deposits. Total interest income increased $509,000 to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. The growth in interest income was due primarily to growth in core loans which increased 25% to $2.1 million. Income on investment securities totaled $874,000 for the second quarter compared to $805,000 for the first quarter. Interest expense increased $62,000 in the second quarter to $365,000 from $303,000 in the first quarter. The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.77% in the second quarter from 2.50% in the first quarter, due to the repricing of variable rate loans in a higher interest rate environment as well as growth of higher yielding core loans. In the second quarter, the average balance of core loans increased to $227.4 million from $195.0 million in the first quarter. The weighted average yield on core loans increased to 3.72% in the second quarter from 3.50% in the preceding quarter. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.55% in the first quarter of 2022 to 0.59% during the second quarter due to higher deposit rates offered by the Bank.

Total assets increased $37.7 million during the quarter to $429.9 million. During the second quarter, cash balances increased $26.4 million as growth in deposits exceeded growth in loans and other assets. Deposit balances increased $51.4 million in the second quarter. Growth in deposits stemmed primarily from a significant increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts (DDA accounts). DDA accounts increased $45.1 million to $146.6 million.

Shareholders' equity declined $6.4 million during the quarter to $43.1 million. This decline was primarily driven by changes in the market value of the Bank's investment portfolio which resulted in a $6.4 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital, which is the primary factor that allows for bank growth, increased during the second quarter, with total risk-based capital increasing by $325,000 to $60.7 million. Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of the Bank's equity as calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") but eliminates certain volatile elements such as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). The Bank's tier 1 capital increased from operations for the first time in the Bank's short history. Tier 1 capital increased $76,000 to $57.8 million at June 30, 2022. The Bank's tier 2 capital increased by $249,000. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets. For the Bank to be able to grow, it must maintain capital ratios that meet "well-capitalized" standards under regulatory guidelines. The Bank is increasing the leverage of its "well-capitalized" position as it grows. The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at June 30, 2022:

Capital and Capital Ratios





Quarter Ended



6/30/2022



Amount

Ratio Actual







(dollars in thousands)

















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 60,713

16.87 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 57,781

16.05 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 57,781

13.67 %









Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under







Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







(dollars in thousands)

















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 36,000

10.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 29,000

8.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 21,000

5.00 %

Loans

The Bank's core loans increased $18.9 million, or 9%, during the second quarter to $236.6 million. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $89.8 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $326.4 million at quarter end. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. At June 30, 2022, approximately 47% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification

Loan Category 6/30/2022 Composition Other Construction & Land Development $ 45,545,846

Non-owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate 80,369,383

Total Commercial Real Estate 125,915,229 53 %





Owner Occupied Real Estate 43,434,586

C&I 66,899,844

Total C&I 110,334,430 47 %





Other Revolving Loans 334,358 0 %





Total $ 236,584,017



Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $344,000, or 14%, in the second quarter to $2.7 million from $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $1.9 million for the second quarter, which was an increase of $242,000, or 15%. The growth in salaries expense was due to staff additions in commercial underwriting, private banking and network administration, as well as salary adjustments, increased long-term incentive expense and lower deferred salary expense on loan production. Other noninterest expense increased in the second quarter, most notably from higher expenses associated with the Bank's business development efforts.

Credit Risk

The Bank had no past due loans or nonperforming assets and reported no criticized or substandard assets at June 30, 2022. The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten conservatively with a focus on cash flows of prospective borrowers.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value declined from $7.49 at March 31, 2022 to $6.52 at June 30, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the Bank's accumulated other comprehensive loss and the impairment on its deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value was $8.99 at June 30, 2022 compared to $8.98 at March 31, 2022.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses the first nine quarters of operations have created a deferred tax asset of $1.6 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) as an unrealized component of equity. The Bank currently has an accumulated other comprehensive loss. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, the value of the securities will return to the face value at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates the accumulated other comprehensive loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value. At June 30, 2022, the accumulated other comprehensive loss was $14.7 million.

Outlook

Management expects the balance of 2022 to continue the trends of strong loan and deposit growth, higher margins and improved profitability. With a focus on controlling costs, we anticipate the Bank will soon be delivering consistent profitability.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank











































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021































Assets



























Cash & Due from Banks



$ 46,737,951

$ 20,310,759

$ 38,743,278

$ 73,134,972

$ 48,089,006

Securities







139,131,597

141,254,967

149,560,211

132,753,497

65,049,332

Federal Funds Sold





-

-

-

-

-































PPP Loans





2,273,307

7,592,431

11,605,363

22,675,019

40,276,095

Core Loans





236,584,017

217,654,388

167,657,470

132,115,788

108,315,230

Allowance for Loan Loss



(2,956,667)

(2,727,138)

(2,101,115)

(1,651,905)

(1,354,915)

Loans, Net





235,900,657

222,519,681

177,161,718

153,138,902

147,236,410































Other Assets





8,116,313

8,133,919

7,516,522

6,622,029

6,102,655

Total Assets





$ 429,886,518

$ 392,219,326

$ 372,981,729

$ 365,649,400

$ 266,477,403































Liabilities

























Demand Deposits





$ 146,584,560

$ 101,451,870

$ 100,963,064

$ 90,450,329

$ 57,493,414

Interest-bearing NOW



32,071,869

41,499,830

42,820,018

23,921,946

21,626,263

Interest-bearing Savings & MMA



165,238,615

149,857,953

155,805,422

165,103,780

122,161,899

Time Deposits





40,461,260

40,098,022

5,731,398

8,040,235

8,027,714

Total Deposits





384,356,304

332,907,675

305,319,902

287,516,290

209,309,289

Other Borrowings





-

7,232,282

8,033,689

17,318,266

10,756,485

Federal Funds Purchased



-

-

-

-

-

Other Liabilities





2,473,355

2,648,360

2,651,588

2,493,999

2,204,446

Total Liabilities





386,829,659

342,788,317

316,005,179

307,328,555

222,270,220































Shareholders' Equity























Common Stock





65,421,510

65,244,746

65,112,537

64,980,329

49,881,777

Accumulated Deficit





(7,640,872)

(7,539,404)

(6,970,816)

(6,434,054)

(6,114,560)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (14,723,779)

(8,274,333)

(1,165,171)

(225,430)

439,965

Total Shareholders' Equity



43,056,859

49,431,009

56,976,550

58,320,845

44,207,183































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 429,886,518

$ 392,219,326

$ 372,981,729

$ 365,649,400

$ 266,477,403































Shares Outstanding





6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

5,102,984

Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 6.52

$ 7.49

$ 8.63

$ 8.83

$ 8.66































Triad Business Bank

















































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended













June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Interest Income



























Interest & Fees on PPP Loans





$ 111,590

$ 143,170

$ 367,328

$ 348,946

$ 819,102

Interest & Fees on Core Loans





2,107,818

1,682,226

1,366,047

1,218,791

948,447

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



873,881

804,501

751,493

548,462

419,317

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks

61,152

10,672

19,281

18,364

8,017

Other Interest Income





5,877

10,717

11,068

11,094

10,404

Total Interest Income





3,160,318

2,651,286

2,515,217

2,145,657

2,205,287

































Interest Expense



























Interest on NOW Deposits





48,086

57,028

49,219

42,289

43,225

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



223,635

203,850

285,101

222,766

197,613

Interest on Time Deposits





76,666

20,459

10,930

13,692

13,692

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



717

918

-

-

422

Interest on Borrowings





12,928

11,739

12,565

16,434

24,320

Other Interest Expense





2,750

8,940

10,036

10,082

9,917

Total Interest Expense





364,782

302,934

367,851

305,263

289,189

Net Interest Income







2,795,536

2,348,352

2,147,366

1,840,394

1,916,098



Provision for Loan Losses



229,529

626,024

449,210

296,990

164,565

Net Interest Income After Provision for LL

2,566,007

1,722,328

1,698,156

1,543,404

1,751,533

































Total Noninterest Income





146,953

129,855

114,725

32,104

36,882

































Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



(46,893)

(11,907)

20,684

370,750

70,525

































Noninterest Expense

























Salaries & Benefits







1,901,183

1,658,862

1,573,671

1,517,840

1,475,650

Premises & Equipment





126,979

122,069

119,100

120,048

118,819

Total Other Noninterest Expense



721,227

624,372

677,557

627,865

577,084

Total Noninterest Expense





2,749,389

2,405,303

2,370,328

2,265,753

2,171,553



































Loss Before Income Tax



(83,322)

(565,027)

(536,763)

(319,495)

(312,613)



Income Tax





18,146

3,561

-

-

-



Net Loss







$ (101,468)

$ (568,588)

$ (536,763)

$ (319,495)

$ (312,613)

































Net Loss per Share





























Basic & Diluted





$ (0.02)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.06)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic & Diluted





6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,064,941

5,102,984

































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ 146,207

$ 60,997

$ (87,553)

$ (22,505)

$ (148,048)

































Triad Business Bank













































Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)











































Tangible Book Value

















































Actual 6/30/2022

Non-GAAP 6/30/2022



Total Shareholders' Equity









$ 43,056,859

$ 43,056,859



Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-

1,604,931



Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-

14,723,779



Adjusted Shareholders' Equity







$ 43,056,859

$ 59,385,569























































Shares Outstanding









6,602,984

6,602,984



Tangible Book Value per Share







$ 6.52

$ 8.99























































Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value







$ 2.47





























During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at June 30, 2022 had there been no valuation allowance at that date.









































Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income. Since the securities value will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other comprehensive income has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.



































Pre-provision Loss





























































Qtr Ended 6/30/2022

Qtr Ended 3/31/2022

Qtr Ended 12/31/2021 Loss Before Income Tax









$ (83,322)

$ (565,027)

$ (536,763) Provision for Loan Losses









229,529

626,024

449,210 Pre-provision Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)

$ 146,207

$ 60,997

$ (87,553)

























The pre-provision loss is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.



















































Triad Business Bank





















































































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)



























































































Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended

















6/30/2022









3/31/2022









12/31/2021









































































































Interest









Interest









Interest

















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/









Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Yield on Average Loans





































Average PPP Loans





$ 3,314,501

$ 111,590

13.504 %

$ 10,481,083

$ 143,170

5.540 %

$ 16,324,782

$ 367,328

8.927 % Average Core Loans





227,417,815

2,107,818

3.718 %

194,987,088

1,682,226

3.499 %

152,532,487

1,366,047

3.553 %











































Yield on Average Investment Securities

$ 142,754,858

$ 873,881

2.455 %

$ 145,816,868

$ 804,501

2.238 %

$ 140,528,403

$ 751,493

2.122 %











































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 246,148,158

$ 364,782

0.594 %

$ 221,981,810

$ 302,934

0.553 %

$ 216,709,743

$ 367,851

0.673 %











































Net Interest Margin







































Interest Income









$ 3,160,318









$ 2,651,286









$ 2,515,217



Interest Expense









364,782









302,934









367,851



Average Earnings Assets



$ 404,352,657









$ 380,351,577









$ 360,372,664







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



2,795,536

2.773 %





2,348,352

2.504 %





2,147,366

2.364 %











































Loan to Asset Ratio







































Loan Balance





$ 238,857,324









$ 225,246,819









$ 179,262,833







Total Assets





429,886,518





55.563 %

392,219,326





57.429 %

372,981,729





48.062 %











































Leverage Ratio







































Tier 1 Capital





$ 57,780,638









$ 57,705,342









$ 58,141,721







Average Total Assets



425,001,436









393,553,369









369,837,690







Average FRB Borrowings



2,332,853





13.670 %

7,659,018





14.954 %

12,049,791





16.250 %











































Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit $ 89,833,906









$ 100,350,230









$ 86,746,649







Standby Letters of Credit



27,240









-









-

































































































Triad Business Bank





























































































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)

































































































Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended









6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

























































Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Actual













































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 60,713

16.87 %

$ 60,388

17.87 %

$ 60,243

21.40 %

$ 60,198

24.99 %

$ 45,122

24.68 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 57,781

16.05 %

$ 57,705

17.08 %

$ 58,142

20.65 %

$ 58,546

24.30 %

$ 43,767

23.94 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 57,781

13.67 %

$ 57,705

14.95 %

$ 58,142

16.25 %

$ 58,546

20.69 %

$ 43,767

18.02 %































































































Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under







































Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 36,000

10.00 %

$ 34,000

10.00 %

$ 28,000

10.00 %

$ 24,000

10.00 %

$ 18,000

10.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 29,000

8.00 %

$ 27,000

8.00 %

$ 23,000

8.00 %

$ 19,000

8.00 %

$ 15,000

8.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 21,000

5.00 %

$ 19,000

5.00 %

$ 18,000

5.00 %

$ 14,000

5.00 %

$ 12,000

5.00 %

















































































































































