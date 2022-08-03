SORTIS, LLC Q2 2022

SORTIS INCOME FUND EARNINGS

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sortis, LLC ("Sortis"), a Portland, Oregon-based alternative investment fund manager, announced that Sortis Income Fund, LLC produced a net annualized return of 10.03% during the second quarter of 2022. The Sortis Income Fund ("SIF") is an unleveraged mortgage fund that focuses on short-term, first position loans collateralized by real estate.

"Despite rising interest rates, an inflationary environment and a choppy stock market the Sortis Income Fund continues to demonstrate not only principal protection, but an above-market yield. We grew 14% in Q2 and annualized that is well over a 50% growth rate as more and more allocators and investors are discovering our Fund," said Jef Baker, SIF Managing Director.

"Being an unlevered fund in this environment allows us to provide borrowers with certainty of execution, which in turn gives us more access to loan deal flow while our levered competitors deal with tightening credit markets and upstream financial covenants. Our strong balance sheet and liquidity allow us to choose the most attractive risk-adjusted opportunities resulting in an average 63% loan-to-value on real estate loan collateral across the portfolio," added Sam Ross, SIF Managing Director.

About Sortis Income Fund

Sortis Income Fund is an evergreen real estate loan fund offered through private placement to accredited investors. The fund is managed by Sortis, LLC. The fund has a conservative focus on holding real estate loans. Sortis, with deep roots in the Northwest, has developed a broad network over many years in banking and finance and has earned a reputation as a high-quality private lender that can execute efficiently.

About Sortis, LLC

Sortis, LLC is a leader in diversified alternative investment strategies focused on real estate, lending, and acquisitions. Sortis Funds include the Sortis Income Fund, The Sortis Real Estate Investment Trust, the Sortis Rescue Fund, and Sortis Opportunity Zone Funds. Operating under the principles of client focus, integrity, hard work, and creativity, Sortis, LLC provides its accredited investors with well-managed, diverse asset-based investment strategies. Learn more at www.sortis.com

