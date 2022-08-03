The American Red Cross Collaborates with Legendary Streetwear Designers to Launch Drop For Drop™, a Program Designed to Make Donating Blood Fashionable for a New Generation of Donors

Limited edition merchandise from Eric Emanuel, New York Sunshine and Warren Lotas will drop in August.

– New York City: Aug 4, 5; and Los Angeles: Aug 11, 2022 –

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help prevent a blood shortage this summer, The American Red Cross, in partnership with creative agency MONO, part of Stagwell, announced the launch of Drop For DropTM, an innovative pro-bono campaign designed to invite a new, younger generation of blood donors.

Joining forces with three legendary streetwear designers: Eric Emanuel, New York Sunshine and Warren Lotas, the Red Cross are offering exclusive access to custom, limited edition designs to those who come out to give blood at select blood drives in NYC and LA.

"We're seeing a concerning decrease in blood donations causing the blood supply to drop nearly 20% in recent weeks. While the summer months are historically a challenging time to engage donors – especially younger donors – the pandemic has caused a steep decline in donors between the ages of 18 and 24," said Selma Bouhl, VP, Marketing Strategy & Creative Services, American Red Cross. "MONO approached us with a creative idea that will resonate and motivate an entirely new generation of blood donors by tapping into streetwear culture in an authentic and engaging way."

"In our business, we don't often get the opportunity to use our creativity and desire to bring unexpected ideas to our clients, while saving lives," said Jim Scott, Founder and Managing Partner at MONO. "With the way that Drop For Drop™ appeals to young people, via iconic designers in culture to reframe awareness around a vital social and health cause, we can literally do both."

Blood donation appointments are available starting today and are expected to fill up fast with drop-in slots available for fans who were unable to make appointments online. Anyone interested in getting in on the drop can visit redcross.org/drop to find details about the blood drives.

