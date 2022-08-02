Protect Your Student's Essential Electronics This School Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Contract Industry Council – Back-to-school season is in full swing. Stores are filling up with supplies, leading parents, students, and teachers across the country to start finalizing their preparations for the upcoming school year. Necessities like new clothes, pencils and pens, notebooks, binders, backpacks, and paper are likely already on your shopping list, but this year you'll need to consider various electronics for your student – as well as crucial protection plans to cover pricey devices.

COVID-19 introduced a whole range of new technology to the school routine, and even after earlier restrictions have been lifted, electronics will remain an important part of schooling. A study by the National Center for Education Statistics in 2020 found that over 70% of schools said their teachers used technology for activities normally done in the classroom to a moderate (47%) or large extent (24%).

"When remote and hybrid learning became the new norm during the pandemic, students and teachers had to heavily rely on electronics – and now that most students have returned to in-person learning, classrooms have adapted to the innovative technology, utilizing it in day-to-day lessons," said Tom Keepers, CEO of the Service Contract Industry Council. "Students aren't always the most careful with these expensive devices, so it's essential to simultaneously purchase a service contract to protect against future damage or malfunction."

Here are four electronic items your student may need in 2022:

Tablet Laptop Backup drive Digital textbook

On the first day of school, your child will slip on their new shoes, unzip their backpack and fill it with essential gadgets, and then head to school with confidence they won't miss a beat! Whether your child is in a school surrounded by peers or learning from home, you can avoid the stress of them handling expensive items all day. But don't worry – if accidents happen, a service contract will be there to protect you.

