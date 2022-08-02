K1 Speed Expands Karting Footprint By Acquiring Pole Position Raceway

Acquisition adds locations in Southern CA and Las Vegas for the expanding indoor karting company

, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go kart racing operator, announces today their acquisition of Pole Position Raceway and its two company-owned karting centers in Las Vegas, Nevada and Corona, California.

As a result of the acquisition, both Pole Position Raceway locations will become K1 Speed centers in name, and soon, in look and experience.

"For over 17 years, Pole Position Raceway has done a fine job operating indoor karting centers," says K1 Speed CEO/Founder David Danglard. "We look forward to building upon the foundation they've created."

Both locations remain open to visitors as they undergo a complete transformation. Over the coming months, the temporary track barriers and karts will be replaced with the latest electric karts and permanent track barriers. Additionally, a Paddock Lounge cafe will be constructed at both centers, offering a variety of food options and a new lineup of refreshments.

Existing employees of Pole Position Raceway have been welcomed with open arms into the K1 Speed family for a seamless transition. A third Pole Position Raceway location, a franchise in Des Moines, will continue to operate under the Pole Position name for the time being.

The Pole Position Raceway acquisition adds to an explosive year of growth for K1 Speed in 2022. A total of eight new locations have now opened in the United States and Canada in the first six months. A further seven locations are projected to open by the end of the year all across the United States and in France, including the company's first outdoor karting track, K1 Circuit in Southern California.

More information about these centers can be found at www.k1speed.com/las-vegas-location.html and www.k1speed.com/corona-location.html .

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, and by 2023 will have 73 locations in seven different countries and 23 states. K1 Speed offers a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. Each location features a unique track layout, cutting-edge electric go karts, the safest track barrier system, an onsite Paddock Lounge café, sophisticated decor, and authentic motorsport memorabilia. K1 Speed offers both an International Franchise and United States Franchise and is currently accepting applications.

ABOUT POLE POSITION RACEWAY

Pole Position Raceway was created in September 2005 in Corona, California, by founder Ken Faught. They operated under the following mission statement: to create an exciting environment where casual drivers and professional racers have a chance to test their skills against one another on equal terms, and to introduce new people to the dynamic world of motorsports while giving hard-core racers and fans an experience that they will want to share with friends.

