Clemson University will Host Cross-Industry Summit Presented By GLLG to Reveal New Insights for Leading Through Uncertainty

Navigating Uncertainty: 2022 Leadership in the Age of Personalization Summit, October 14

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clemson University's Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business, will host "Navigating Uncertainty," the 2022 Leadership in the Age of Personalization Summit, presented by GLLG. Dozens of leaders will participate in an intensive, 1-day exploration of trends causing the most uncertainty in their industries – and the strategies leaders are employing to navigate unknowns and be resilient.

The Growth Forum for Organizations that Want to be More Inclusive

This annual summit attracts a wide range from corporate America, higher education and healthcare. It's a mix that inspires idea-sharing across boundaries and acknowledges the ways industries converge today.

The agenda tackles questions about how to prepare students and workers for jobs and industries that don't even exist yet, and how to prepare our institutions for people who expect authenticity and inclusion.

4 Sessions:

The Pandemic Shook the Foundations of Higher Education: What Now?

Buck the Trend: Fuel 'The Great Retention' in Your Workplace

The Intersection of DEI and ESG: Inclusion Seeds Growth

Students Lead the Way: Career, Wellbeing and Leadership Expectations

"Uncertainty makes us nervous, and when we're nervous we tend to grasp for control – and that just makes things worse," said GLLG CEO Glenn Llopis. "The leaders who thrive will be ones who know how to navigate it."

"What makes a great leader today is the ability to tolerate and even welcome a future that's unknown," said Wendy York, dean of Clemson's Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business. "We're thrilled to host this gathering of people actively seeking to be that leader and to teach others. This summit is an extension of Clemson's goal to empower leaders to shape the future."

3 Locations

Main Summit Location : Clemson University , Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business, Phyfer Auditorium ( Clemson, South Carolina )

Satellite Viewing Party : The Phyfer Innovation Hub, Clemson MBA space at Greenville ONE ( Greenville, South Carolina )

Virtual Live Stream: Register Free to watch from the comfort of your home or office!

About GLLG

GLLG builds high-performance leaders, teams and cultures focusing on inclusion and individuality. Its annual summit inspired a cross-industry movement for shedding standardization and thriving in the age of personalization.

