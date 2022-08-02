CELEBRATING CULTURAL REVIVAL AND THE TRADITION OF PASSING ON GENERATIONAL KNOWLEDGE THROUGH A NEW ROYAL CANADIAN MINT COIN HONOURING THE RED RIVER MÉTIS

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE HEART OF THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Red River Métis tradition of sharing and preserving knowledge by passing it on from one generation to the next through art and storytelling is celebrated on a new fine silver coin showcasing the tradition of Red River Métis beadwork. This latest coin in the Mint's "Generations" series, tells the story of the Red River Métis through the intricate beadwork patterns of Manitoba Métis artist Jennine Krauchi. This inspiring collectable was unveiled at the Mint's Winnipeg facility today and is now available for purchase.

"The Mint was privileged to work in close collaboration with the Manitoba Métis to develop a coin that pays respect to their cherished cultural traditions, which are essential to preserving their ancestral knowledge and history," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "As a proud expression of Métis culture and identity, this coin sheds new light on the story of the Red River Métis and we are honoured to help foster a better understanding of the Métis Nation as this beautiful silver keepsake is passed on from generation to generation."

"Today is a proud day for the Manitoba Métis Federation as the National Government of the Red River Métis," said David Chartrand, President of the Manitoba Métis Federation. "Our unique prairie floral beadwork is a critical part of our history, identity, and culture. At times in the past, the distinct designs were so well known that we were called the flower beadwork people, in recognition of this art form. Today, prairie floral beadwork is experiencing a revival amongst our Citizens, led by people like Master Beadwork Artist Jennine Krauchi, who has worked diligently for years to pass her extensive knowledge on to others in our Nation."

"As we continue on the path of reconciliation, it is so important to showcase the cultures and histories of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people in a way that accurately reflects their traditional knowledge and experiences," said The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. "After working closely with the Manitoba Métis Federation, this new coin beautifully captures the story of the Red River Métis Nation, and will remind Canadians from coast to coast to coast that Métis heritage is a fundamental part of our shared story."

Designed by Métis artist Jennine Krauchi, the reverse of the 2022 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Generations: The Red River Métis reverse features an engraving of an original floral beadwork pattern. The design includes elements of the Michif language.

La Rivyeer Rooz, meaning the Red River, is inscribed at the base of the design, above which roots represent the Red River Métis homeland and ancestry. From the infinity symbol symbolizing the Métis Nation's eternal and unbreakable spirit flow two bands representing the Red River. They contain the words Taapweeyimisho and Taapweeyimik lii Michif, for "Believe in yourself" and "Believe in (the) Métis".

The fire in the centre of the design speaks to a period of repression and loss, but the prairie rose—a classic Red River Métis motif—represents the survival and cultural resurgence of the Nation. Long stems are characteristically adorned with two or three bead accents known as "mouse tracks", while leaves and flower buds fill the pattern with a sense of love and joy. The obverse features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

"I have always tried to tell our stories through my beadwork, whether it's a personal story or a broader theme. For this coin, I tried to tell a little of the history of the Red River Métis, our struggles and hardships and what we have overcome as a people," said artist Jennine Krauchi. "I never thought that my journey of Métis beadwork would result in having my design chosen to be featured on a coin. I am so very proud, humbled and honoured. I created this image in celebration of all my Métis ancestors and all of the beaders who came before me, right back to those who picked up the first bead and produced this beautiful art form."

Limited to a world-wide mintage of 5,000, this 99.99% pure silver coin retails for $99.95 CAD and can be ordered as of today by directly contacting the Royal Canadian Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. It will also be available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

