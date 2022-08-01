Save money and time using sanitizing minerals & 5 more ways to optimize chlorine efficiency in pools

HOPKINS, Minn., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the grocery store to the gas station, pool and hot tub store, the cost of goods is volatile.

Five Ways to Optimize Chlorine Efficiency in Pools

Pool and hot tub owners have felt the pinch; fires destroyed manufacturing plants in 2021. This year chlorine is increasingly expensive.

One of the easiest, but least known, ways pool and hot tub owners can save money and optimize chlorine efficiency is to use sanitizing minerals.

Sanitizing minerals are different than other minerals because they are proven to kill bacteria. They must be used with chlorine – but a much lower level of chlorine. Here's the math:

Industry standards are to keep pool chlorine levels between 1.0 – 4.0 ppm

Using sanitizing minerals, pool chlorine levels only need to be between 0.5 – 1.0 ppm

The result: cleaner, crystal clear water that's softer feeling, with no fading swimsuits or smelly odors.

Only a couple of products offer sanitizing minerals. Only one offers a complete system that dispenses a low level of chlorine and sanitizing minerals - FROG products.

Here are 5 more ways to help optimize chlorine:

1. Use a non-chlorine shock weekly

It's fast-acting and keeps natural and organic contaminants - dirt, leaves, sweat and body oils - at bay. Regular use helps make sanitizers much more effective and helps avoid issues like cloudy water and algae.

2. Keep algae away

Many choices abound but using a 90-day algaecide means less work than adding algaecide throughout the pool season. FROG BAM guarantees no algae for 90 days so chlorine doesn't have to attack it, thus, it helps chlorine last longer.

3. Keep it clean

Debris in the pool makes chlorine work harder. The result: more chlorine use. A cleaning routine helps maximize chlorine efficiency.

Remove debris like leaves immediately. Brush or vacuum regularly, keep debris out of the pump and filter and run them daily. A clean pool allows chlorine to do what it does best: kill bacteria

4. Keep pool water balanced

Test pool water regularly to ensure that all levels are in the ideal range, so chlorine is most efficient. Guidelines:

pH: 7.4 – 7.6

Total Alkalinity: 80–120 ppm

Total Hardness: 200 – 400

5. Use an app

A free Water Care App makes water testing easier, helps locate retailers, diagnose pool problems and offers how-to videos.

Media contact: Lynn Nord, lynn.nord@kingtechnology.com

