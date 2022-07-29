QT MEDICAL'S Online Order, Mail Delivery, XPRESS ECG Testing Service, to Exhibit at the World's Largest Annual Trade Show

Enabling patients to conduct electrocardiogram (ECG) tests safely and efficiently at home using PCA 500, the only medical grade 12-lead Resting ECG approved by the FDA for patient use.

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for telehealth and home care has surged drastically during the pandemic. QT Medical Inc. (QT Medical), a Los Angeles-based company, now provides Xpress ECG service– an online order, mail delivery electrocardiogram (ECG) testing service using their PCA 500 platform. The company will exhibit PCA 500 alongside their Xpress ECG service at the CES 2022 show.

Through the Xpress ECG service, patients can complete 12-lead Resting ECG tests using PCA 500 in the comfort of their own homes. Xpress ECG tests may be ordered by doctors or requested by patients alike. The service provides superior ECG quality, patient convenience, and a lower risk of infection, offering significantly higher value than in-hospital ECG tests. After the patient completes the test, QT Medical offers an interpretation of the results by expert cardiologists, with the reports sent to the ordering doctor or the patient's physician.

QT Medical aims to provide better ECG testing using the revolutionary PCA 500 platform. With the PCA 500, all electrodes are pre-positioned and pre-connected, removing the necessity of operator training and opening the doors for home use with minimal risk of error. The PCA 500 electrode strip is also a medical-grade single-use product that can be placed within 10 seconds, saving time and reducing the risk of disease transmission compared to traditional ECG testing.

"Xpress ECG has proven to be a much-needed service, and 98 percent of patients could complete their tests at home with simple instructions," said Dr. Ruey-Kang Chang, Chief Executive Officer of QT Medical.

PCA 500 electrodes come in four sizes for adults (18 years and older). Featuring modern, easy-to-use designs, it is the only medical standard 12-lead Resting ECG approved by the FDA for patient use. With seamless integration of state-of-the-art technologies: a super-compact recorder, patented prepositioned electrode strips, user-friendly apps for mobile devices, and HIPAA-compliant cloud, a hospital-quality 12-lead ECG can be completed by anyone, anytime, anywhere.

The Xpress ECG service features:

At home ECG testing that is user friendly

PCA 500 with various sizes of electrodes to suit patients

Medical grade 12-lead Resting ECG

Less prone to human error

FDA cleared, American Heart Association standards

HIPAA-compliant cloud

Is Xpress ECG the way forward?

Resting 12-lead ECG is the most used medical test for diagnosing heart diseases, such as arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. However, traditional ECG machines are bulky, inefficient, and can only be used in healthcare facilities by professionals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 35 million outpatient ECG tests are done every year in the United States alone. The way how resting 12-lead ECG tests are done have not changed in nearly 80 years, making it outdated for the current healthcare environment. In traditional ECG testing, trained technicians conduct a complex process totaling over 20 steps. As a result, approximately 3% of ECG tests done in hospitals result in leads being misplaced. Additionally, traditional ECG machines require cleaning and disinfection after each use, a time-consuming process that increases the risk of disease transmission if done improperly.

In a world where doctors visit patients over video calls, physicians must equip themselves with the necessary tools to deliver personalized healthcare that is fast, accurate, consistent, and standardized. Dr. Chang "is confident that Xpress ECG is the solution to cumbersome traditional ECG testing."

QT Medical will be showcasing their solution at the TTA Pavilion at Booth 61423 in Sands — Hall G, Eureka Park, Las Vegas Convention Center.

About QT Medical Inc.

QT Medical is a medtech company with a focus on high quality 12-lead diagnostic electrocardiogram (ECG) for use by healthcare professionals and patients. Cleared by the FDA, TFDA, PMDA and CE mark, PCA 500 is the world's most compact 12-lead ECG system. With its simplicity, ease of use, mobile technology and cloud management, PCA 500 brings hospital-grade ECG to homes, and enables doctors to make informed decisions anywhere, anytime. Powered by advanced AI diagnostics, QT Medical will revolutionize cardiac care in the 21st century for millions of patients.

