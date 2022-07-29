ClearFlame CEO BJ Johnson Joins U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Congressman Bill Foster for Roundtable Discussion on Sustainable Domestic Energy Production Alternatives

Other Group Participants Included Mayor Kevin Burns of Geneva, Illinois and Executives from the Will County Center for Economic Development, Hyzon, Invenergy, Intersect Illinois, The Lion Electric Company, and WorkNet DuPage

AURORA, Ill., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearFlame Engine Technologies , an Illinois-based company empowering rapid decarbonization for global heavy-duty industry, announced today that company Co-Founder and CEO BJ Johnson participated earlier this week in a roundtable discussion hosted by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Illinois Congressman Bill Foster (IL-11) focused on sustainable domestic energy production. The meeting presented a unique opportunity for a group of industry, workforce, and policy experts to highlight the economic growth and job creation that are linked to an increase in the need for alternative sources of energy, as well as the adoption of new technologies in transportation and manufacturing.

"I was proud to welcome Secretary Granholm to the 11th District, and I'm especially grateful she took the time to hear from innovative clean energy companies like ClearFlame about the investments they are making in advanced biofuel technologies and our Illinois communities. These investments will create good jobs and allow us to realize the benefits of the cutting-edge energy research that happens at places like Argonne National Laboratory. Not only does this benefit our local economy, but if America is serious about decarbonization and cutting our dependence on foreign fossil fuels, it's important we support the work being done to research and commercialize new technologies like ClearFlame's that will make that possible," said Congressman Bill Foster (IL-11).

BJ Johnson, ClearFlame's CEO and Co-Founder , said, "It was an honor to meet with Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Congressman Bill Foster yesterday and wonderful to see our leaders embracing the need for science-based discussion and further scientific investment. Conversations like these that bring together innovative technologies and business leaders are incredibly important, as it's clear there is no silver bullet solution to climate change – we need to work together and implement multiple solutions. Picking winners in advance will only slow down potential progress – we need to encourage innovation and support various options to meet the different needs in different sectors and industries. As Secretary Granholm herself noted, it's only by embracing a variety of technologies will we be able to find real solutions to impact climate change."

Johnson continued, "I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to share ClearFlame's technology at this forum, as we enable efficient and cost-effective decarbonization for the largest and heavily polluting diesel engines – and we offer one of the fastest paths to scalability and commercialization. Thank you to Congressman Foster for the opportunity. We look forward to continuing to prove that the Midwest can lead the way on energy innovation, and we appreciate your leadership!"

Held at the APS Training Academy, in Aurora Illinois, the meeting included:

Nate Baguio , Senior Vice President of Commercial Development, The Lion Electric Co.

Kevin Burns , Mayor, City of Geneva, Illinois and Chairman, Environment Committee and Energy Subcommittee, Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, Chicago .

Parker Meeks , Chief Strategy Officer at Hyzon Motors

Doug Pryor , President and CEO, Will County Center for Economic Development

Dan Seals , CEO, Intersect Illinois

Lisa Schvach , Executive Director, WorkNet DuPage

Jim Murphy , President and Corporate Business Leader, Invenergy

Dr. Joe Cassidy , Assistant Vice President Economic Development, Dean Continuing Education and Public Services, College of DuPage

About ClearFlame Engine Technologies

At ClearFlame Engine Technologies, we're breaking the bond between the diesel engine and diesel fuel, accelerating the path to true emissions reduction for the heavy-duty and off-highway markets. Our technology meets global sustainability goals using decarbonized liquid fuels available throughout the world. Our technology lowers costs by negating the need for complex aftertreatment technologies without compromising the practicality or performance of traditional diesel engines. For more information, visit www.clearflame.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@ClearFlameEng) .

