TacoTime Introduces New Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), known for serving freshly prepared, home-style Mexican fare, is offering a new option with the Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla now available for a limited time in stores until October 25, 2022.

TacoTime Makes Cheese Lovers Dreams Come True with the New Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

The Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla features chipotle cheese sauce, shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, and all-white meat chicken grilled to perfection in a cheese flavored tortilla.

"We are thrilled to feature this new menu item that is truly a cheese lover's dream," said Kim Heath, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime®. "Layered with three types of cheeses and wrapped in a cheese flavored tortilla, our new quesadilla is one TacoTime customers are sure to crave again and again!"

The Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla is available at our participating US TacoTime® locations, and excludes Western Washington, E. Wenatchee, Grant and Chelan counties. Please visit www.TacoTime.com to learn more.

About TacoTime®

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.

For more information about TacoTime®, please visit www.TacoTime.com.

