PatientBond Announces Agreement with Vizient for Proven Patient Engagement and Behavior Change Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientBond, the leading consumer-science driven patient engagement SaaS provider, announced today that it has contracted with Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, to offer digital patient engagement and behavior change programs to Vizient member healthcare organizations for improved clinical and business outcomes.

PatientBond provides a patient engagement platform that uses sophisticated, scientific methods for understanding and influencing healthcare consumers' decisions and healthy behaviors. PatientBond integrates its proprietary psychographic segmentation model with machine learning to identify healthcare consumers' values, motivations and communication preferences. PatientBond leverages these insights through dynamic, multi-channel, digital workflows to personalize two-way, healthcare consumer communications proven to activate desired patient behaviors for significantly better outcomes.

Vizient's diverse membership and customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers.

A sample of the many patient engagement programs available to Vizient's member healthcare organizations through this contract include:

Care Gap Closures, Condition Specific Messaging, Screenings, Appointment Reminders and Appropriate Use communications

Hospital Readmission Reduction

Digital Health Risk Assessments

Psychographically segmented marketing campaigns to advance patient/member activation

Patient/Physician Match/Find a Doc based on psychographic insights

Patient/Member segmentation and extensive market research insights

Dynamic Payment Reminders

"PatientBond brings consumer science and dynamic intervention technologies to healthcare with unmatched clinical and business results," stated Justin Dearborn, CEO of PatientBond. "Vizient's member healthcare organizations can benefit from PatientBond's personalized patient engagement at scale with proven and consistent results."

About PatientBond

PatientBond was founded by leaders in digital health, consumer engagement and consumer product executives from P&G who realized that the rise of consumerism in healthcare means that providers and other healthcare stakeholders must take a "digital first" approach to building loyal patient relationships. PatientBond's mission is to leverage Healthcare Consumer Insights and Innovative Technology Solutions to help its clients build a tighter bond with their patients and members to improve health outcomes, increase revenue and reduce costs. PatientBond is growing rapidly, as recognized by Inc 5000 and Financial Times. PatientBond is a portfolio company of First Trust Capital Partners. To learn more about PatientBond, visit www.patientbond.com.

