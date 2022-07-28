Motto Mortgage Action Now Open in South Carolina

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the South Carolina market

GREENWOOD, S.C., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Greenwood, SC. Motto Mortgage Action is honored to open its doors to the thriving Greenwood community and will serve all markets throughout the Palmetto State.

Motto Mortgage Action is a full-service mortgage brokerage established by Jennifer Meredith Johnston and Thomas H. "Bubba" Harvin, Jr. Bubba has been a realtor for 44 years and is the Broker Owner of RE/MAX Action Realty. Bubba will remain focused on RE/MAX Action Realty while Jennifer will manage and operate Motto Mortgage Action. Jennifer and Bubba are both lifelong residents of Greenwood County and proud graduates of The University of Georgia.

"Motto Mortgage Action offers an excellent alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Greenwood," said Jennifer Johnston. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process."

Jennifer will also serve as a mortgage loan originator for Motto Mortgage Action. Jennifer previously served as Vice President/Mortgage Banker with Countybank Mortgage. Jennifer brings her 25+ years of mortgage knowledge, experience, and stellar reputation to Motto Mortgage Action, and has consistently been a top producer in the Greenwood market. She prides herself on delivering the best customer experience and takes great satisfaction from helping her neighbors and community achieve their dreams of home ownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Action

Motto Mortgage Action Office NMLS # 2353147 is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of SC located at 500 C Montague Ave, Greenwood SC 29649. To learn more, please visit www.mottomortgageaction.com or call 864-854-9494. Jennifer Meredith Johnston NMLS 475833

