Federated Hermes, Inc. reports second quarter 2022 earnings

  • Q2 2022 earnings per diluted share of $0.64
  • Board declares $0.27 per share quarterly dividend

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.64 for Q2 2022, compared to $0.56 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $57.7 million for Q2 2022, compared to $55.9 million for Q2 2021. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2022 EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.31 for the same period in 2021, on YTD 2022 net income of $113.5 million, compared to $130.4 million for the same period in 2021. The results for Q2 2022 and YTD 2022 include net realized and unrealized losses on investments of $20.9 million ($0.10 per diluted share) and $32.6 million ($0.19 per diluted share), respectively, as a result of the reduction in the market value of equity and fixed-income investments.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $631.9 billion at June 30, 2022, down $13.9 billion or 2% from $645.8 billion at June 30, 2021 and up $0.8 billion or less than 1% from $631.1 billion at March 31, 2022. Total average managed assets for Q2 2022 were $617.9 billion, down $21.8 billion or 3% from $639.7 billion reported for Q2 2021 and down $29.3 billion or 5% from $647.2 billion for Q1 2022.

"In the first half of 2022, Federated Hermes saw strong sales in dividend-income equity strategies, led by Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend Fund," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "As investors negotiated high inflation, rising interest rates and volatile markets across asset classes, they also sought haven in Federated Hermes' liquidity products."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 8, 2022. During Q2 2022, Federated Hermes purchased 2,877,691 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $89.5 million.

Equity assets were $81.0 billion at June 30, 2022, down $19.5 billion or 19% from $100.5 billion at June 30, 2021 and down $10.7 billion or 12% from $91.7 billion at March 31, 2022. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2022 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes International Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes International Equity Fund and Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS).

Fixed-income assets were $86.3 billion at June 30, 2022, down $4.5 billion or 5% from $90.8 billion at June 30, 2021 and down $5.8 billion or 6% from $92.1 billion at March 31, 2022. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2022 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Capital Preservation Fund, Federated Hermes Adjustable Rate Fund, Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund, Federated Hermes Climate Change High Yield Credit Fund and Federated Hermes Intermediate Municipal Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $21.8 billion at June 30, 2022, up $0.8 billion or 4% from $21.0 billion at June 30, 2021 and down $1.3 billion or 6% from $23.1 billion at March 31, 2022.

Money market assets were $439.7 billion at June 30, 2022, up $9.9 billion or 2% from $429.8 billion at June 30, 2021 and up $19.1 billion or 5% from $420.6 billion at March 31, 2022. Money market fund assets were $298.0 billion at June 30, 2022, down $4.0 billion or 1% from $302.0 billion at June 30, 2021 and up $18.5 billion or 7% from $279.5 billion at March 31, 2022.

Financial Summary

Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021

Revenue increased $55.0 million or 18% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity and money market assets, as well as a change in the mix of average fixed-income assets.

During Q2 2022, Federated Hermes derived 59% of its revenue from long-term assets (36% from equity, 14% from fixed-income and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 40% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $44.5 million or 19% due to increased distribution expenses resulting primarily from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in distribution expense due to lower average managed fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $29.5 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q2 2022 compared to an increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2021.

Income tax provision decreased $16.3 million primarily due to legislation enacted in the U.K. in Q2 2021, increasing the U.K. corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023, resulting in the revaluation of certain net deferred tax liabilities in Q2 2021 (2021 U.K. Tax Legislation).

Q2 2022 vs. Q1 2022

Revenue increased $41.2 million or 13% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term and money market assets.

Operating expenses increased $32.9 million or 14% primarily due to increased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers partially offset by decreased distribution expenses due to lower average managed fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $10.9 million or 93% primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments.

YTD 2022 vs. YTD 2021

Revenue increased $38.6 million or 6% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets, a decrease in carried interest and performance fees, and a decrease in revenue due to a change in the mix of average money market and fixed-income assets.

For the first half of 2022, Federated Hermes derived 65% of its revenue from long-term assets (40% from equity, 16% from fixed-income and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 34% from money market assets and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $41.6 million or 9% primarily due to increased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers partially offset by lower average managed fund assets and a decrease in compensation and related expense.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $43.1 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in the first six months of 2022 compared to an increase in the market value of investments for the same period in 2021.

Income tax provision decreased $23.7 million primarily due to the 2021 U.K. Tax Legislation and lower income before income taxes.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $9.5 million and $85.3 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $9.0 million and $66.5 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $0.5 million and $18.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $117.8 million and $200.9 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $71.0 million and $132.5 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $46.8 million and $68.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

Due to recent increases in the yields of securities held by money market portfolios, the net negative pre-tax impact of the voluntary yield-related fee waivers has been nearly eliminated. The amount of voluntary yield-related fee waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and level of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, including in a material way.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on July 29, 2022. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 877-545-0523 (domestic) or 973-528-0016 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on July 29, 2022. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 45935. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $631.9 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers and the top 11% of money market fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 9th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

1) As of June 30, 2022.
2) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), June 30, 2022. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.
3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q1 2022.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)








Quarter Ended

% Change
Q2 2021 to
Q2 2022


Quarter Ended

% Change
Q1 2022 to
Q2 2022


June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021


March 31, 2022

Revenue







Investment advisory fees, net

$         258,043

$         214,289

20 %


$            232,994

11 %

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

70,182

77,750

(10)


73,507

(5)

Other service fees, net

37,783

19,001

99


18,263

107

  Total Revenue

366,008

311,040

18


324,764

13








Operating Expenses







Compensation and related

128,086

132,769

(4)


133,965

(4)

Distribution

84,243

38,115

121


48,562

73

Systems and communications

18,446

18,954

(3)


19,494

(5)

Professional service fees

13,976

15,122

(8)


13,468

4

Office and occupancy

10,512

11,082

(5)


11,322

(7)

Advertising and promotional

4,736

4,623

2


2,732

73

Travel and related

3,328

898

271


1,795

85

Other

10,363

7,668

35


9,477

9

  Total Operating Expenses

273,690

229,231

19


240,815

14

Operating Income

92,318

81,809

13


83,949

10








Nonoperating Income (Expenses)







Investment income (loss), net

(19,308)

7,393

(361)


(10,602)

(82)

Debt expense

(3,350)

(346)

NM


(1,222)

174

Other, net

(13)

(184)

93


83

(116)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

(22,671)

6,863

(430)


(11,741)

(93)

Income before income taxes

69,647

88,672

(21)


72,208

(4)

Income tax provision

18,889

35,193

(46)


17,611

7

Net income including the noncontrolling interests
in subsidiaries

50,758

53,479

(5)


54,597

(7)

  Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the
  noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(6,899)

(2,405)

(187)


(1,266)

(445)

Net Income

$            57,657

$            55,884

3 %


$              55,863

3 %








Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.







Earnings Per Share1







  Basic

$                0.64

$                0.57

12 %


$                  0.61

5 %

  Diluted

$                0.64

$                0.56

14 %


$                  0.61

5 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







  Basic and Diluted

85,373

93,964



88,050


Dividends Declared Per Share

$                0.27

$                0.27



$                  0.27


1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.2 million, $2.4 million and $2.6 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021 excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income




(in thousands, except per share data)





Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

% Change

Revenue




Investment advisory fees, net

$             491,037

$              461,978

6 %

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

143,689

152,051

(5)

Other service fees, net

56,046

38,184

47

  Total Revenue

690,772

652,213

6





Operating Expenses




Compensation and related

262,051

276,389

(5)

Distribution

132,804

82,504

61

Systems and communications

37,940

37,549

1

Professional service fees

27,444

29,759

(8)

Office and occupancy

21,835

22,322

(2)

Advertising and promotional

7,468

7,447

0

Travel and related

5,123

1,195

329

Other

19,840

15,761

26

  Total Operating Expenses

514,505

472,926

9

Operating Income

176,267

179,287

(2)





Nonoperating Income (Expenses)




Investment income (loss), net

(29,909)

9,404

(418)

Debt expense

(4,571)

(837)

446

Other, net

68

161

(58)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

(34,412)

8,728

(494)

Income before income taxes

141,855

188,015

(25)

Income tax provision

36,500

60,190

(39)

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

105,355

127,825

(18)

  Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests
  in subsidiaries

(8,165)

(2,543)

(221)

Net Income

$             113,520

$              130,368

(13) %





Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.




Earnings Per Share1




  Basic

$                   1.24

$                    1.32

(6) %

  Diluted

$                   1.24

$                    1.31

(5) %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding




  Basic and Diluted

86,706

94,588


Dividends Declared Per Share

$                    0.54

$                    0.54


1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $5.8 million and $5.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)

June 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Assets



  Cash and other investments

$                429,767

$                 426,674

  Other current assets

131,636

132,773

  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,217,991

1,270,080

  Other long-term assets

172,523

188,660

  Total Assets

$            1,951,917

$             2,018,187




Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



  Current liabilities

$                207,147

$                 270,707

  Long-term debt

397,448

223,350

  Other long-term liabilities

324,698

346,911

  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

54,731

63,202

  Equity excluding treasury stock

1,652,179

1,652,481

  Treasury stock

(684,286)

(538,464)

  Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$            1,951,917

$             2,018,187

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class




(in millions)

Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021


June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Equity







Beginning assets

$            91,676

$            96,716

$            96,170


$            96,716

$            91,788

  Sales1

6,595

6,992

5,366


13,587

13,126

  Redemptions1

(7,564)

(7,070)

(6,784)


(14,634)

(13,948)

   Net sales (redemptions)1

(969)

(78)

(1,418)


(1,047)

(822)

  Net exchanges

20

(174)

8


(154)

40

  Impact of foreign exchange2

(1,199)

(454)

171


(1,653)

(424)

  Market gains and (losses)3

(8,540)

(4,334)

5,575


(12,874)

9,924

Ending assets

$            80,988

$            91,676

$          100,506


$            80,988

$          100,506








Fixed Income







Beginning assets

$            92,146

$            97,550

$            86,464


$            97,550

$            84,277

  Sales1

6,991

7,424

10,584


14,415

21,771

  Redemptions1

(8,950)

(9,437)

(7,418)


(18,387)

(15,702)

   Net sales (redemptions)1

(1,959)

(2,013)

3,166


(3,972)

6,069

  Net exchanges

(51)

146

(7)


95

(51)

  Impact of foreign exchange2

(225)

(104)

25


(329)

(35)

  Market gains and (losses)3

(3,658)

(3,433)

1,153


(7,091)

541

Ending assets

$            86,253

$            92,146

$            90,801


$            86,253

$            90,801








Alternative/Private Markets







Beginning assets

$            23,109

$            22,920

$            19,301


$            22,920

$            19,084

  Sales1

1,116

644

1,330


1,760

1,808

  Redemptions1

(1,091)

(505)

(546)


(1,596)

(1,177)

   Net sales (redemptions)1

25

139

784


164

631

  Net exchanges

4

0

(1)


4

(2)

  Impact of foreign exchange2

(1,555)

(637)

54


(2,192)

193

  Market gains and (losses)3

202

687

824


889

1,056

Ending assets

$            21,785

$            23,109

$            20,962


$            21,785

$            20,962








Multi-asset







Beginning assets

$              3,555

$              3,780

$              3,981


$              3,780

$              3,948

  Sales1

43

74

88


117

155

  Redemptions1

(143)

(132)

(544)


(275)

(714)

   Net sales (redemptions)1

(100)

(58)

(456)


(158)

(559)

  Net exchanges

1

5

14


6

19

  Impact of foreign exchange2

0

0

0


0

(1)

  Market gains and (losses)3

(321)

(172)

160


(493)

292

Ending assets

$              3,135

$              3,555

$              3,699


$              3,135

$              3,699








Total Long-term Assets







Beginning assets

$          210,486

$          220,966

$          205,916


$          220,966

$          199,097

  Sales1

14,745

15,134

17,368


29,879

36,860

  Redemptions1

(17,748)

(17,144)

(15,292)


(34,892)

(31,541)

   Net sales (redemptions)1

(3,003)

(2,010)

2,076


(5,013)

5,319

  Net exchanges

(26)

(23)

14


(49)

6

  Impact of foreign exchange2

(2,979)

(1,195)

250


(4,174)

(267)

  Market gains and (losses)3

(12,317)

(7,252)

7,712


(19,569)

11,813

Ending assets

$          192,161

$          210,486

$          215,968


$          192,161

$          215,968

1)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions)



Quarter Ended


June 30, 2022


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds.

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$    51,890

$    39,786

$     54,830

$     37,316

$   14,847

$     8,262

$      3,401

$        154

$ 124,968

$     85,518

Sales

3,669

2,926

4,326

2,665

705

411

43

0

8,743

6,002

Redemptions

(3,971)

(3,593)

(8,134)

(816)

(749)

(342)

(139)

(4)

(12,993)

(4,755)

  Net sales (redemptions)

(302)

(667)

(3,808)

1,849

(44)

69

(96)

(4)

(4,250)

1,247

Net exchanges

20

0

(52)

1

4

0

1

0

(27)

1

Impact of foreign exchange2

(678)

(521)

(169)

(56)

(980)

(575)

0

0

(1,827)

(1,152)

Market gains and (losses)3

(6,723)

(1,817)

(2,586)

(1,072)

84

118

(305)

(16)

(9,530)

(2,787)

Ending assets

$    44,207

$    36,781

$     48,215

$     38,038

$   13,911

$     7,874

$      3,001

$        134

$ 109,334

$     82,827













Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$    57,036

$    39,680

$     59,862

$     37,688

$   14,788

$     8,132

$      3,608

$        172

$ 135,294

$     85,672

Sales

7,629

5,958

9,755

4,660

1,100

660

116

1

18,600

11,279

Redemptions

(8,089)

(6,545)

(16,556)

(1,831)

(1,185)

(411)

(267)

(8)

(26,097)

(8,795)

  Net sales (redemptions)

(460)

(587)

(6,801)

2,829

(85)

249

(151)

(7)

(7,497)

2,484

Net exchanges

(154)

0

96

(1)

4

0

6

0

(48)

(1)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(968)

(685)

(248)

(81)

(1,377)

(815)

0

0

(2,593)

(1,581)

Market gains and (losses)3

(11,247)

(1,627)

(4,694)

(2,397)

581

308

(462)

(31)

(15,822)

(3,747)

Ending assets

$    44,207

$    36,781

$     48,215

$     38,038

$   13,911

$     7,874

$      3,001

$        134

$ 109,334

$     82,827

1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type




(in millions)

Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021


June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Total Fund Assets







Beginning assets

$          124,968

$          135,294

$          128,376


$          135,294

$          123,713

 Sales

8,743

9,857

12,639


18,600

27,892

 Redemptions

(12,993)

(13,104)

(10,936)


(26,097)

(22,711)

   Net sales (redemptions)

(4,250)

(3,247)

1,703


(7,497)

5,181

 Net exchanges

(27)

(21)

12


(48)

(400)

 Impact of foreign exchange1

(1,827)

(766)

138


(2,593)

(79)

 Market gains and (losses)2

(9,530)

(6,292)

4,932


(15,822)

6,746

Ending assets

$          109,334

$          124,968

$          135,161


$          109,334

$          135,161








Total Separate Account Assets3







Beginning assets

$            85,518

$            85,672

$            77,540


$            85,672

$            75,384

 Sales4

6,002

5,277

4,729


11,279

8,968

 Redemptions4

(4,755)

(4,040)

(4,356)


(8,795)

(8,830)

   Net sales (redemptions)4

1,247

1,237

373


2,484

138

       Net exchanges

1

(2)

2


(1)

406

 Impact of foreign exchange1

(1,152)

(429)

112


(1,581)

(188)

 Market gains and (losses)2

(2,787)

(960)

2,780


(3,747)

5,067

Ending assets

$            82,827

$            85,518

$            80,807


$            82,827

$            80,807








Total Long-term Assets3







Beginning assets

$          210,486

$          220,966

$          205,916


$          220,966

$          199,097

 Sales4

14,745

15,134

17,368


29,879

36,860

 Redemptions4

(17,748)

(17,144)

(15,292)


(34,892)

(31,541)

   Net sales (redemptions)4

(3,003)

(2,010)

2,076


(5,013)

5,319

 Net exchanges

(26)

(23)

14


(49)

6

       Impact of foreign exchange1

(2,979)

(1,195)

250


(4,174)

(267)

 Market gains and (losses)2

(12,317)

(7,252)

7,712


(19,569)

11,813

Ending assets

$          192,161

$          210,486

$          215,968


$          192,161

$          215,968

1)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

3)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.

4)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets


(in millions)

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

By Asset Class






Equity

$              80,988

$              91,676

$              96,716

$              97,425

$            100,506

Fixed-income

86,253

92,146

97,550

97,226

90,801

Alternative / private markets

21,785

23,109

22,920

22,064

20,962

Multi-asset

3,135

3,555

3,780

3,692

3,699

Total long-term assets

192,161

210,486

220,966

220,407

215,968

Money market

439,697

420,596

447,907

413,713

429,804

Total Managed Assets

$            631,858

$            631,082

$            668,873

$            634,120

$            645,772







By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$              44,207

$              51,890

$              57,036

$              58,218

$              59,933

Fixed-income

48,215

54,830

59,862

60,262

58,486

Alternative / private markets

13,911

14,847

14,788

14,299

13,225

Multi-asset

3,001

3,401

3,608

3,518

3,517

Total long-term assets

109,334

124,968

135,294

136,297

135,161

Money market

298,031

279,514

312,834

292,311

301,971

Total Fund Assets

$            407,365

$            404,482

$            448,128

$            428,608

$            437,132

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$              36,781

$              39,786

$              39,680

$              39,207

$              40,573

Fixed-income

38,038

37,316

37,688

36,964

32,315

Alternative / private markets

7,874

8,262

8,132

7,765

7,737

Multi-asset

134

154

172

174

182

Total long-term assets

82,827

85,518

85,672

84,110

80,807

Money market

141,666

141,082

135,073

121,402

127,833

Total Separate Account Assets

$            224,493

$            226,600

$            220,745

$            205,512

$            208,640

Total Managed Assets

$            631,858

$            631,082

$            668,873

$            634,120

$            645,772

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

By Asset Class






 Equity

$              85,785

$              92,034

$              97,751

$            100,076

$              99,165

 Fixed-income

88,740

95,475

97,229

93,685

88,405

 Alternative / private markets

22,230

22,848

22,243

21,446

20,047

 Multi-asset

3,337

3,621

3,763

3,713

4,067

 Total long-term assets

200,092

213,978

220,986

218,920

211,684

 Money market

417,778

433,254

419,392

414,141

427,993

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$            617,870

$            647,232

$            640,378

$            633,061

$            639,677







By Product Type






Funds:






 Equity

$              47,504

$              52,419

$              58,290

$              59,918

$              58,662

 Fixed-income

51,173

57,413

60,339

59,618

57,006

 Alternative / private markets

14,297

14,746

14,419

13,704

12,703

 Multi-asset

3,193

3,460

3,590

3,533

3,880

  Total long-term assets

116,167

128,038

136,638

136,773

132,251

 Money market

275,631

291,157

294,618

289,566

301,990

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$            391,798

$            419,195

$            431,256

$            426,339

$            434,241

Separate Accounts:






 Equity

$              38,281

$              39,615

$              39,461

$              40,158

$              40,503

 Fixed-income

37,567

38,062

36,890

34,067

31,399

 Alternative / private markets

7,933

8,102

7,824

7,742

7,344

 Multi-asset

144

161

173

180

187

 Total long-term assets

83,925

85,940

84,348

82,147

79,433

 Money market

142,147

142,097

124,774

124,575

126,003

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$            226,072

$            228,037

$            209,122

$            206,722

$            205,436

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$            617,870

$            647,232

$            640,378

$            633,061

$            639,677

Unaudited Average Managed Assets


Six Months Ended

(in millions)


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021

By Asset Class





Equity


$                          88,910


$                           97,166

Fixed-income


92,108


87,671

Alternative / private markets


22,539


19,663

Multi-asset


3,479


4,021

Total long-term assets


207,036


208,521

Money market


425,516


420,357

Total Avg. Managed Assets


$                        632,552


$                         628,878






By Product Type





Funds:





Equity


$                          49,962


$                           57,747

Fixed-income


54,293


56,210

Alternative / private markets


14,521


12,471

Multi-asset


3,326


3,832

Total long-term assets


122,102


130,260

Money market


283,394


295,197

Total Avg. Fund Assets


$                        405,496


$                         425,457

Separate Accounts:





Equity


$                          38,948


$                           39,419

Fixed-income


37,815


31,461

Alternative / private markets


8,018


7,192

Multi-asset


153


189

Total long-term assets


84,934


78,261

Money market


142,122


125,160

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets


$                        227,056


$                         203,421

Total Avg. Managed Assets


$                        632,552


$                         628,878

