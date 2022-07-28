Edutech Company CAKE to Publish 'BTS RECIPE BOOK', Expanding Educational Content Based on Artist IP

- The book introduces 15 recipes, including dishes BTS members like to cook or enjoy eating, along with Korean cooking expressions and detailed explanations of Korean food culture

- CAKE is diversifying educational content and plans to introduce K-POP IP educational content through its app within the year

SEONGNAM, South Korea, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Language learning edutech company CAKE — a subsidiary of SNOW, an affiliate of NAVER Corp. (KRX: 035420) — announced today the publication of 'BTS RECIPE BOOK' in Korean, English and Japanese, following 'BTS LYRICS INSIDE', which was published last June. With the new book, readers can learn how to cook dishes that BTS members like to eat and learn Korean at the same time. This is part of CAKE's efforts to further diversify educational content based on K-pop artist's intellectual property (IP).

'BTS RECIPE BOOK' introduces the story of BTS related to 15 dishes with recipes. CAKE previously published this content as a video, but adapted it into a book due to popular demand from fans. It contains Korean expressions about food and cooking as well as explanations about Korean food culture. The book also includes a food taste survey that BTS participated in so that global fans can learn Korean expressions and recipes in a more fun way.

'BTS RECIPE BOOK' provides details about cooking methods and includes vegan and gluten-free recipe options to meet the dietary needs of diverse readers. Also, QR codes are included for readers to easily access videos showing all cooking processes, allowing beginners to easily follow and enjoy the content.

"'BTS LYRICS INSIDE' sold out in Japan and the United States within a day of its launch in June, showing how CAKE's educational content has received a lot of attention from readers around the world," said a CAKE representative. "Based on various artist IPs, CAKE will continue to grow as an edutech company that can lead education content not only in Korean but also in other languages from around the world."

CAKE is actively expanding the field of educational content using artist IPs. CAKE has launched videos, such as 'BTS Fashion in Korean' and 'WORKOUT with BTS', and educational books, such as 'BLACKPINK IN YOUR KOREAN' and 'Learn! KOREAN with BTS'. CAKE also provides original lessons and short clips of everyday English expressions performed by native speakers through its app. CAKE plans to introduce various educational content using K-pop artist IPs as a mobile app this year.

SNOW, an affiliate of NAVER Corporation, is creating a new market as an innovative venture builder, aiming for the global stage. CAKE is a language learning mobile app operated by CAKE Corporation, a subsidiary of SNOW. In March 2022, CAKE Corporation acquired HYBE EDU, a subsidiary of HYBE, and announced its entry into the Korean education content market.

