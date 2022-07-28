5 Ways to Maximize Your Holiday Advertising

AdCellerant makes quality digital marketing accessible to every business.

DENVER, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What do holiday advertising, gift-giving, and decorating have in common? A bit more than you might think.

Those who plan their holiday advertising campaigns early get the cream of the crop. They get the first pick and give themselves a cushion, time to adjust if needed, and save money in the long term. Here at AdCellerant, we want to ensure businesses maximize exposure and get their advertisements in the right places at the right times to meet their intended audience(s) where they spend their time online.

"It's critical for small to medium-sized businesses to start planning for Q4 and the holiday season before November," said Chris VanZandt, Director of Sales at AdCellerant. "Many consumers rely on holiday deals, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday to lighten expenses and reduce last-minute purchases. Many retailers begin advertising around November 1st – some even start as early as October 1st because many people have time off during Thanksgiving, so it's an optimal time to drive people into stores and to retailer sites."

About the whitepaper

This whitepaper aims to inform and support businesses in planning their holiday advertising campaigns, achieve maximum exposure, and determine the best practices that work for their business. By downloading the whitepaper, individuals will be able to learn more about the following:

Why it pays to be a planner

Five best practices for holiday advertisement preparation

Holiday-specific advertising statistics

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant provides businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through partnerships with media companies and agencies. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customer at the right time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and nimble digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation, campaign launch, and campaign performance. All within a single platform.

