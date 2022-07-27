Cymbiotika Launches Reformulated Activated Charcoal to Support Digestive System

The supplement helps decrease inflammation and binds to toxins for detoxification

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the relaunch of its Activated Charcoal. Gut problems can arise as a result of many factors including a poor diet, a bloated digestive tract, an unbalanced bacterial environment, or even emotional distress. Consuming the right healthy gut supplements can improve your digestive system, immune function, and gut health drastically. When taken daily, this supplement also assists with longevity and nutritional support to help one thrive in a polluted environment.

Cymbiotika Logo (PRNewswire)

Cymbiotika's Activated Charcoal is beneficial for a variety of gastrointestinal issues including candida overgrowth, exposure to mold, radiation, poisons, pesticides, or even pharmaceutical residues. The supplement also helps reduce common symptoms of an overly acidic body, which can frequently happen while traveling, dining out, or after consuming alcoholic beverages.

"When acid builds up in the body, it prevents bodily fluids from working properly," said Cymbiotika's CEO and Co-Founder, Shahab Elmi. "We want our customers to be able to lead a healthy balanced lifestyle, which is why we reformulated our Activated Charcoal; to create the most effective supplement for them to enjoy while reducing the symptoms caused by an overly acidic body."

Cymbiotika's Activated Charcoal retails for $56 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website . Customers should take one pouch daily by squeezing it directly into their mouth or stirring into their favorite beverage. Not to be taken at the same time as medications or other dietary supplements. Take at least one hour before or after a meal.

At Cymbiotika, digestive supplements are sourced from only the highest quality bioavailable and wild-crafted ingredients, and are free of soy, gluten, and sugar. Without extra fillers and GMOs, the body can fully absorb the purest form of each supplement, leaving you with the most successful results. Activated Charcoal is GMP certified and meets the criteria for keto, gluten-free, soy-free, and plant-based diets. For more details, please visit: www.cymbiotika.com .

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best," Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification, and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives, or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cymbiotika