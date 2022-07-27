Cantor Fitzgerald Income Trust, Inc. Closes $118 Million Dollars in Real Estate Related Acquisitions

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald Income Trust, Inc. ("CF Income Trust"), a non-traded real estate investment trust and affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., announced today the completion of more than $118 million in real estate-related transactions since the beginning of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, the portfolio exceeds 6.9 million square feet1 with total assets controlled of $1.05 billion.2 Chris Milner, President of CF Income Trust, stated, "We have been active, thus far in 2022, and continue to execute on our high conviction themes of acquiring well-located multifamily properties and net lease assets with strong tenants."

Recent acquisitions include:

Eisai Inc. North American Headquarters – Nutley, New Jersey – Class-A Office

On April 22, 2022, CF Income Trust, through a joint venture with a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald Investors, LLC, indirectly acquired 10% of the interests in a Delaware Statutory Trust that purchased a 15-story, 332,000 square foot Class-A office tower located in Nutley, New Jersey. The property is leased to Eisai Inc. and serves as the North American headquarters for Eisai Co., Ltd. ("Eisai"), a Japan-based global pharmaceutical company.

The property was most recently renovated in 2021 and is designed to nurture the company's hybrid flexible working model, which allows for collaboration and interaction among colleagues. Additional features include a 405-seat auditorium, private outdoor garden, and amenity area. "The property is located within the master planned ON3 life sciences campus, an area that will ultimately include 1.4 million square feet of office/R&D/medical space, multifamily residential, retail amenities, a full-service hotel, and significant green space," said Roger Shreero, Managing Director, Cantor Fitzgerald. "This newly renovated, high-quality asset is a great addition to the portfolio and is a centerpiece within the growing life sciences landscapes of the Nutley and Clifton townships."

Landings of Conroe , Conroe, Texas – Multifamily

On April 14, 2022, CF Income Trust, through a joint venture with an affiliate of CAF Management, LLC, acquired a 200-unit multifamily property located in Conroe, Texas.

Built in 2005, the property features one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment home floor plans with amenities including a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, picnic and grilling area, sport court, dog park, and gated access.

"The area has seen significant growth in recent years due to corporate expansions by ExxonMobil, HPE, HP Inc., and ABS in neighboring The Woodlands and Springwoods Village," said Matt Keefer, Managing Director, Cantor Fitzgerald. "Housing demand continues to rise and the property is in a position to benefit from that demand."

Mars Petcare - Columbus, Ohio - Cold Storage Warehouse

On March 11, 2022, CF Income Trust, Inc., through a wholly owned subsidiary of its operating partnership, acquired a 465,256 square foot cross-dock dry/cold storage facility in Columbus, Ohio. The property is 100% leased to Mars Petcare, U.S. Inc., the domestic segment of Mars' global pet care business. Located adjacent to Mars Petcare's primary production facility, the property features 168,245 square feet of freezer space, LED lighting, 30' clear heights, 27 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 212 car spaces, and 100 trailer spaces on a 21.6-acre site.

"We are pleased with the performance and growth of CF Income Trust, said Jay Frank, President, Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management. "We remain focused on adding well-located properties with predictable income streams to our defensively positioned portfolio. Our ability to be selective in today's market is key to our success."

About Cantor Fitzgerald Income Trust, Inc.

Cantor Fitzgerald Income Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered, non-traded, monthly-valued perpetual NAV real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate including apartments, industrial, office, and necessity retail properties located in the United States. For more information, please visit: cfincometrust.com.

About Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.



Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 77 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate, and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of the 24 primary dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Cantor Fitzgerald is a leading SPAC sponsor, having completed multiple initial public offerings and announced multiple business combinations through its CF Acquisition platform. For more information, please visit: cantor.com

About Cantor Fitzgerald Investors, LLC

Cantor Fitzgerald's real estate investment management portfolio currently includes 7,721 multifamily units in addition to over 8.1 million square feet of office, industrial, and retail space across 146 properties. Cantor Fitzgerald and its affiliates participated in more than $296 billion of total real estate transactions since 2019.

About CAF Capital

Founded in 2010, CAF is a Dallas/Fort Worth based real estate firm specializing in the acquisition, redevelopment and management of institutional quality multifamily properties, primarily in the state of Texas. CAF currently manages 54 multifamily assets totaling over 17,000 units. For more information, please visit: cafmanagement.com.

1 Total square footage is not adjusted for CF Income Trust's current ownership percentage.

2 Represents gross assets controlled by CF income Trust as reported in Post-Effective Amendment No. 2 dated July 13, 2022 and not adjusted for CF Income Trust's current ownership percentage of any asset.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on the currently held beliefs, opinions and assumptions of CFIT's manager. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of CFIT, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, recipients of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. CFIT's manager disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or the impact of events which cannot currently be ascertained. In addition to statements, which are forward looking by reason of context, the words 'may', 'will', 'should', 'expects', 'plans', 'intends', 'anticipates', 'believes', 'estimates', 'predicts', 'potential' or 'continue' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

