PizzaForno Kicks off "Pizza with a Purpose" Initiative, Becomes First-to-Market in Houston with Two New Automated Pizzerias and More on the Way

The 24/7 Automated Pizzeria Concept Expands to Houston and Friendswood

HOUSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PizzaForno, one of North America's only automated pizzerias that bakes artisanal pizzas in less than three minutes, has announced the kick-off of its 'Pizza with a Purpose' program in the United States. Its first stop: Houston, Texas.

The 24/7 automated pizza oven business opportunity (PRNewsfoto/PizzaForno) (PRNewswire)

'Pizza with a Purpose,' is the foundation for how PizzaForno selects licensees to join in on the development of their "Pizzaruption." In addition to staying focused on purpose driven initiatives, they work with each of their local owners to identify opportunities to help support non-profit organizations within their community.

The local entrepreneurs developing PizzaForno in the marketplace have chosen to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston (RMHCGHG). Every Tuesday, the PizzaForno Houston licensees will donate $1.00 for every pizza sold at their Texas locations to help pay for vaccines, exams, and quality medical treatment for thousands of children. Licensee Daniel Albelice has a personal connection to The Ronald McDonald House Charities. When Albelice's son was just 18-months old, he was diagnosed with leukemia and underwent medical treatment for three years. Throughout this difficult time, the Albelice family leaned on the organization for support, which is why it was important for him to show his gratitude and give back.

Participating locations include the first units to enter the state with fully-operational locations at Social Beer Garden HTX (3101 San Jacinto St. Houston, TX 77004) and 3312 FM-528, Friendswood, TX 77546. In addition, there are two more locations to open soon; one in downtown Houston (625 Fannin St, Houston, TX, 77002) and the other in Galveston's Tiki Island.

Daniel Albelice and Keith Stephenson plan to open an additional 12 units by September of 2023 across Houston, which will extend into a 50-unit development deal. They're also seeking spirited entrepreneurs who are looking to expand their portfolio or add this turn-key, fully automatic gourmet food concept that can be placed indoor or outdoor with as little as 60 square feet onto their existing business. They have already garnered interest from potential sub licensees within the community.

"We are excited about delivering the future of pizza to the people of Houston. PizzaForno has it all: convenience, deliciousness, and quality ingredients at a great price," said master licensee, Daniel Albelice. "We anticipate we will continue to partner with local non-profit organizations as we believe we can make a difference one pizza at a time."

"There is endless growth potential throughout Texas at places like shopping malls, truck stops and universities, and we couldn't be happier about Daniel Albelice and Keith Stephenson leading the way," said Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno. "They both have really meaningful ties to the Houston community, and I am really proud of their entrepreneurial ambition, and the fact that they have taken on the very first Pizza with a Purpose campaign in the U.S."

PizzaForno not only offers a high ROI but has the ability to operate 24/7 with zero on-site labor costs, limited waste and gives the option for licensees to scale quickly. Unlike most on-the-go pizza options loaded with added preservatives, PizzaForno has selected healthy, natural ingredients to deliver on quality and consistency to scale the business.

As volume demands, each unit can hold up to 70 fully prepared pre-boxed pizzas made fresh in the U.S. and replenished frequently. As soon as the customer selects their preferred menu item, the state-of-the-art oven gives the customer the option to Take-n-Bake or bake the 12" premium artisan pizza in under three minutes.

To learn more about PizzaForno and their licensing opportunities, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/.

ABOUT PIZZAFORNO

Founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America's only automated pizzeria which introduces gourmet artisanal pizzas in less than three minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of innovative menu options, each made with high quality ingredients, with an authentic approach. In 2020, PizzaForno was honored with the Restaurants Canada 2020 Innovation Award. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL , PizzaForno currently has 40 operating locations and over 100 additional locations committed – with the first U.S. locations already established in Michigan. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/ . To inquire about the licensee opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/ .

