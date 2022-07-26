NFP Establishes New Corporate Office in Downtown Toronto to Better Support Clients, Partners and Employees

Long-term lease in high-profile First Canadian Place enhances awareness of NFP's expertise and capabilities while providing more convenient access to Toronto's financial center

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced it will open a new corporate office in downtown Toronto. NFP has signed a 10-year lease for 13,000 SF in First Canadian Place, the state-of-the-art Class A office complex located in Toronto's financial district. This long-term commitment reflects the company's growth in Canada over the last three years, where revenue has expanded by 110%, and its focus on continuing the positive momentum.

The new office, which has the capacity for 65 employees, provides more space to meet with clients and partners, expands the company's presence in the heart of Toronto, and enhances collaboration opportunities for employees serving the diverse needs of businesses and individuals throughout Ontario.

"It is our priority to build a unified, national business platform in Canada that elevates our ability to deliver tailored solutions that enhance client success," said John Haas, president of NFP in Canada. "While NFP has maintained a presence in Toronto for years, this new space allows the company to bring together team members across business segments in a collaborative, multidisciplinary environment. Additionally, the multiple client-focused meeting rooms will serve as a critical hub, connecting clients, the NFP team and insurance companies."

NFP, which outgrew its current office space, continues to acquire companies and add new employees in Canada. The company remains focused on adding people with the specialized expertise required to create and support holistic solutions tailored for each client's insurance, benefits and wealth management needs.

"NFP in Canada is 20 times larger than it was five years ago," mentioned Scott Saddington, chief operating officer, NFP in Canada. "Our new office will be a great place for building and growing relationships. It's more convenient for employees commuting to work, closer to clients located in and around the city, and an attractive venue for our out-of-town partners to utilize when visiting Toronto."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor. The company provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of 1,000 employees based in Canada, more than 6,900 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.ca to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

