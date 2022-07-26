Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties Recognized among the Nation's Best according to U.S. News & World Report

Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties Recognized among the Nation's Best according to U.S. News & World Report

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital was nationally ranked in nine of 14 specialties and top 10 in two. MossRehab (Einstein Healthcare Network) was nationally ranked in the top 10 in the nation for Rehabilitation.

PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson Health hospitals and specialties are ranked among the best in the United States in the annual U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital was recognized as second in the nation for Ophthalmology (Wills Eye Hospital) and seventh in Orthopedics (Rothman Orthopaedics and Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center at Jefferson Health.) MossRehab, now a part of Jefferson Health, was ranked ninth in the nation for Rehabilitation.

(PRNewsfoto/Thomas Jefferson University) (PRNewswire)

Locally, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Inc. remains 2nd in the Philadelphia metro area and 3rd in Pennsylvania. Abington Hospital ranked 10th in the Philadelphia region and 17th in Pennsylvania. Jefferson Northeast ranked 17th in the Philadelphia metro area, while Jefferson New Jersey ranked 13th in New Jersey and 15th in the Philadelphia region.

"I am very proud that Jefferson Health hospitals have again earned impressive rankings in numerous U.S. News & World Report categories. This is the result of the hard work of our exceptional doctors, nurses, and all the staff who are improving our patients' lives," said Bruce Meyer, MD, MBA, President of Jefferson Health and SEVP, Thomas Jefferson University.

U.S. News & World Report ranked the following Thomas Jefferson University Hospital specialties among the nation's best:

Cardiology & Heart Surgery and Geriatrics were also mentioned as high performers in the specialties rankings. In addition to specialty rankings, U.S. News & World Report rates hospitals for procedures and conditions. Below are some highlights of the 2022-2023 ranking:

MossRehab

Nationally ranked in the top 10, ninth in the nation for Rehabilitation.

Jefferson Abington Hospital

High performing in Diabetes & Endocrinology

High performing in the following procedures/conditions: Congestive Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Kidney Failure and Stroke.

Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

High performing in the following procedures/conditions: Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Hip Fracture and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Jefferson Health - Northeast

High performing in the following procedures/conditions: Congestive Heart Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Knee Replacement, Kidney Failure and Stroke.

Jefferson Health - New Jersey

High performing in the following procedures/conditions: Congestive Heart Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Diabetes, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Kidney Failure and Stroke.

Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

High performing in Urology

High performing in the following Procedures/Conditions: Congestive Heart Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Kidney Failure and Stroke

Einstein Medical Center Montgomery

High performing in the following Procedures/Conditions: Congestive Heart Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Hip Fracture, Kidney Failure and Stroke.

About Jefferson Health

Jefferson Health, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, is reimagining health care in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey. Jefferson's dedicated team of doctors, nurses, health professionals and staff provides a range of primary to highly-specialized care through 18 hospitals (ten are Magnet®-designated by the ANCC for nursing excellence), more than 50 outpatient and urgent care locations, the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, MossRehab, Magee Rehabilitation and the JeffConnect® telemedicine program. Jefferson Health is also home to Health Partners Plan, a not-for-profit managed healthcare organization serving more than 290,000 members in Southeastern Pennsylvania with a broad range of health coverage options through Health Partners Medicare, Health Partners (Medicaid) and KidzPartners (Children's Health Insurance Program). Jefferson Health's mission is to improve the lives of patients in the communities it is privileged to serve through safe, effective, equitable and compassionate care.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jefferson Health