Grammy Award-Nominated R&B Singer Jeremih will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 93rd Annual Bud Billiken Parade

The iconic parade is back with local dignitaries and celebrity guests celebrating the start of the 2022-2023 school year

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Defender Charities ® Inc. is thrilled to present the 93rd Annual Bud Billiken® Parade! This legendary back to school event will take place Saturday, August 13 in Chicago's Washington Park, featuring Chicago's finest marching bands, dance groups, drill teams, celebrities. Chicago's very own hometown hero, internationally recognized, award-winning, Grammy-nominated R&B singer and producer, Jeremih, who will serve as the Grand Marshal for this year's parade and festival.

ABC7's CherylBurton, Jim Rose, and Hosea Sanders will serve as hosts, along with fellow colleagues, Karen Jordan and Terrell Brown, covering the parade grounds. This year's theme is the Power of Bud Billiken 365, highlighting and celebrating organizational, year-round programming for youths.

Known as Jeremy Felton during his days as a student at Morgan Park High School, Jeremih is a CPS alumni and humanitarian. The Chicago native will donate hundreds of book bags and school supplies at the Bud Billiken.

