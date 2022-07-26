Giant Eagle Expands Flashfood Program To All Store Locations After Diverting 430,000 Pounds of Food and Saving Shoppers Thousands in Year One

Giant Eagle Expands Flashfood Program To All Store Locations After Diverting 430,000 Pounds of Food and Saving Shoppers Thousands in Year One

The 140-store expansion will bring more customers steep grocery discounts and projects to reduce one million pounds of food waste by the end of 2022

CLEVELAND, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer Giant Eagle today announced the expansion of its partnership with Flashfood , a digital marketplace that provides customers access to heavily discounted food nearing its best-by date, to all of its 173 corporate Giant Eagle and Giant Eagle Market District stores. Starting in Cleveland, the 140-store expansion will steadily roll out throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania and will be completed by the end of October.

Flashfood logo (PRNewswire)

"The 140-store expansion will increase our ability to feed families affordably and reduce food reaching the landfill."

Since Giant Eagle first introduced the Flashfood program at 34 store locations in 2021, more than 430,000 pounds of food waste has been diverted from reaching landfills. This equates to nearly 159,102 meals that fed families rather than being thrown away and about 834,335 pounds of CO2e- emissions saved from entering the atmosphere.

"Our partnership with Flashfood has not only helped us in our mission to reduce food waste, but it has helped us better serve our guests and their families by offering more value-focused grocery options," said Dan Donovan, Giant Eagle spokesperson. "With the success we've seen so far, it was a natural next step to expand the program to all our corporate supermarket locations to offer more guests access to this savings opportunity while making an even bigger impact on the environment."

The Flashfood app enables customers to browse deals – directly from their phone or computer – on fresh items like meat, produce boxes, dairy, and bakery items, as well as center-store foods and snacks that are nearing their best-by dates. Purchases are made directly through the app and customers then pick up their order from the Flashfood zone located inside their participating Giant Eagle or Market District location. Regular Flashfood shoppers save an average of $96 per month on grocery bills.

For all new and existing Giant Eagle locations partnering with Flashfood, and to find a location near you, visit flashfood.com/locations/home .

"Our expanded partnership with Giant Eagle couldn't come at a more critical time," said Josh Domingues, Founder and CEO, Flashfood. "With inflation causing grocery prices to soar, the 140-store expansion will increase our ability to feed more families affordably and reduce the amount of food reaching the landfill four-fold. It is a big win for both Ohio and Pennsylvania shoppers and the planet."

To learn more about Flashfood, visit flashfood.com . To learn more about Giant Eagle's sustainability commitments visit gianteagle.com/about-us/sustainability .

About Flashfood

Flashfood is an app-based marketplace that strives to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The mobile app operates in over 1,210 grocery locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers can buy items from grocery retailers through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at great prices while collectively reducing food waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted over 40 million pounds of food, saved shoppers over $100 million and more affordably fed hundreds of thousands of families. Flashfood is currently working with The GIANT Company, Meijer, Tops Friendly Markets, SpartanNash, Giant Eagle, Price Rite, Giant Food and Stop & Shop. Flashfood is a free app available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com .

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine's largest private corporations list, is one of the nation's largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $10 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

Media Contact:

Marika Kelly

Flashfood

Marika.Kelly@padillaco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flashfood