CADMIUM CONCLUDES FIRST DAY OF ANNUAL CONFERENCE

The event and learning technology provider reveals innovative content delivery methods at Cadmium Spark

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of learning and event professionals convened yesterday for the first day of Cadmium's annual conference, Cadmium Spark. The conference, a two-day hybrid event consisting of informational sessions, workshops, panel discussions, and more, revealed innovative ways for content-driven organizations to generate customer engagement, retain membership, and drive revenue.

Conceived as a crucial event for event, association, and continuing education professionals from around the country, Cadmium Spark marks the company's first annual conference to be attended by a broader audience than users of its technology. Cadmium is the leading software provider offering continuing education, professional development, events, learning, and content management solutions.

"The first day of Cadmium Spark has been a resounding success," said Jessie Reyes, Director of Marketing at Cadmium. "It's been incredible to see so many association professionals connect, learn, and inspire one another. We look forward to what the rest of the conference will bring for virtual and in-person attendees."

The conference opened with an address by John Pierson, CEO of Cadmium. During the session, Pierson revealed the company's advancements in its mission to build a suite of event and learning technology products that capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. Pierson also reviewed the company's legacy and reiterated its commitment to excellence in the industry.

Artesha Moore, FASAE, CAE, President and CEO of Association Forum, concluded the program with a keynote address entitled "Looking Ahead at the Future of Associations." Leveraging more than 20 years of association management experience, Moore urged conference attendees to embrace the insights of younger generations, to create systems of extreme ownership, and to leverage virtual and hybrid communities.

"Together, I think we are going to do something monumental," Moore said. "We're going to change the game. And that makes me very excited."

Other noteworthy sessions included:

Molly S. Mazuk , Director of Professional Development at the "Driving Revenue with Elevate" by, Director of Professional Development at the American Society of Addiction Medicine

Shaina Dorow , Conference Program Manager, and Brittney Peters , Event Technology Manager at "Think Before You Build: A Lesson on More Effective Scorecards" by, Conference Program Manager, and, Event Technology Manager at NAFSA: Association of International Educators

"The Do's and Don'ts of Virtual and Hybrid Events" by Monte Evans , MS, Senior Vice President of Video Technology at Cadmium

Cadmium Spark will continue through July 26, 2022, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

About Cadmium

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas and knowledge. The company's software products are trusted by more than 1000 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit gocadmium.com.

