UT Haslam's Graduate Supply Chain Programs Climb to No. 1 in Premier Ranking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The graduate supply chain programs in the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business rank No. 1 among programs in North America, according to a report from Gartner, Inc., a leading industry research organization based in Stamford, Connecticut.

This marks the eighth consecutive year the Haslam College of Business' graduate supply chain management programs have ranked in Gartner’s top 10. (PRNewswire)

The supply chain graduate and executive education programs are among the fastest-growing at the University of Tennessee .

As a hub for supply chain management thought leadership and talent development, Haslam is known for its industry-relevant curriculum, ground-breaking research and top-ranked faculty. Stephen L. Mangum, dean of the college and Stokely Foundation Leadership Chair at Haslam, lauded the department's achievement, noting that the graduate programs' success is reflected in its popularity.

"The Haslam supply chain graduate and executive education programs are some of the fastest-growing on campus," Mangum said. "These rankings show that incoming students, alumni and peer institutions recognize Haslam's supply chain program as one of the leaders in the field. Our faculty's commitment to student development, industry partnerships, practical and relevant curricula and innovative research are helping companies around the globe design more resilient and responsive supply chains for the future."

To differentiate themselves from other institutions, the Gartner report recommended that programs commit to diversity, equity and inclusiveness, experiential learning and responsive program formatting – things at which Mangum says Haslam's program excels.

"Our supply chain management department focuses on these areas to prioritize relationships and meet the needs of both students and industry," he said.

Gartner announced its undergraduate rankings earlier this year, placing UT's undergraduate supply chain program second in those standings. This marks the eighth year the graduate programs have ranked in Gartner's top 10. The undergraduate program has been included for eleven years. The rankings encompass all Haslam Supply Chain Management graduate programs, including traditional in-classroom and distance learning options: Full-Time MBA with Supply Chain Management concentration , MS in Supply Chain Management Tri-Continent , MS in Supply Chain Management Online , and EMBA for Global Supply Chain .

John Bell, head of Haslam's Department of Supply Chain Management and Gerald T. Niedert Professor in Supply Chain Management, called the ranking a culmination of years of teamwork dedicated to providing students a comprehensive understanding of the discipline and opportunities for hands-on experience in the field.

"For nearly 20 years, our administration, faculty and staff have been working toward the goal of building broad, integrated graduate and undergraduate supply chain curricula that give students a sound, results-oriented foundation," Bell said. "These rankings indicate we're continually making progress toward that goal, and the programs are providing increasing value to both our students and the companies that hire them."

Gartner Inc. regularly assesses the top supply chain programs in the country by analyzing indicators like industry value and program scope and size, using survey responses from universities in the United States and Canada, and through interviews with industry professionals and academics. Supply chain programs across the continent value Gartner's assessment as the preeminent ranking of its kind.

About Haslam's Graduate Department of Supply Chain Management

Haslam offers one of the most comprehensive, forward thinking and highly regarded supply chain programs in the world, led by faculty recognized for innovative research and curriculum development. Haslam prepares its graduate students with a broad, cross-disciplinary approach to supply chain management. As a result, graduates are recruited by some of the most prominent businesses in the industry. In addition to supply chain management, Haslam offers a comprehensive set of graduate programs, including MBA programs for working professionals, a full-time MBA, specialty master's programs and executive education short courses. For more information about Haslam's graduate and executive education programs, please visit our graduate and executive education programs website.

