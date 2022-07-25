Solectrac e25 Compact Electric Tractor Now Eligible for the Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Program

$125 million financial assistance vouchers are available to California off-road equipment users looking to purchase a new electric tractor

WINDSOR, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solectrac , maker of electric tractors and an operating company of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), today announced that its popular e25 compact electric tractor is now eligible for the Clean Off-Road Equipment (CORE) Voucher Incentive Program. Vouchers for Solectrac's e25 tractors are available immediately to provide financial assistance to California businesses and government agencies. The CORE Voucher Incentive Program is a $125 million project encouraging off-road equipment users to move to zero-emission options.

Often upfront costs inhibit conversion to electric tractors even though over the life of the machine, Solectrac electric tractors provide substantial cost savings when compared to diesel," explains Mani Iyer, CEO of Solectrac. "The CORE vouchers will help offset the upfront cost of purchasing an electric tractor in comparison to similar diesel models. We work with agencies around the country, so it is very exciting to have our e25 be a part of California's CORE Voucher Incentive Program."

CORE is instrumental in facilitating the transition to electric off-road equipment, which is as important as on-road electric vehicles in addressing climate change, lowering reliance on fossil fuels, and implementing new technologies. CORE works with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to meet emissions goals and improve air quality statewide. Solectrac's acceptance into the CORE program illustrates the importance of including regenerative agriculture in the movement towards electrifying off-road equipment for the betterment of our climate as the e25 tractor offers a cleaner, cost-saving alternative to diesel tractors.

CORE vouchers work as a point-of-sale discount and have no scrappage requirement. Additional funding is available for charging and fueling infrastructure and for equipment deployed in disadvantaged communities. To request a CORE voucher for a Solectrac e25 tractor, visit https://californiacore.org .

About Solectrac

Solectrac, Inc., located in Northern California, has developed battery-powered, electric tractors for agriculture and utility operations. Solectrac tractors provide an opportunity for farmers around the world to power their tractors by using the sun, wind, and other clean, renewable sources of energy. The company's mission is to offer farmers independence from the pollution, infrastructure, and price volatility associated with fossil fuels.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide solutions for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit: https://ideanomics.com .

