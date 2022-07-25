International Licensing Agreement between Kaival Brands & Philip Morris International Moves into Next Phase

Bidi Vapor IP, patents, and development methods used to launch VEEBA outside of the U.S.

GRANT, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), today reported on the launch of PMI's custom-branded self-contained e-vapor product, VEEBA, in Canada. This follows a recently announced international licensing agreement with Philip Morris Products S.A. Kaival Brands is the U.S. distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"), which are intended for legal-age nicotine users.

(PRNewsfoto/Kaival Brands) (PRNewswire)

Bidi Vapor IP, patents, and development methods used to launch VEEBA outside of the U.S.

The product, a self-contained e-vapor device, VEEBA, has been custom developed and is now being distributed in Canada, pursuant to the licensing agreement. The agreement covers the development, licensing, and distribution of ENDS products in certain markets outside of the United States, pending further regulatory assessments.

"The Agreement with Philip Morris Products was a remarkable accomplishment for the company and now we have advanced to the next phase of international distribution with the actual launch of their custom branded product, VEEBA. We are excited to support PMI's efforts to provide a range of alternatives compared to cigarettes. The commercialization of VEEBA complements PMI's already strong smoke-free portfolio, providing adult smokers with an even broader range of usage, taste, price, and technology options," said Eric Mosser, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kaival Brands.

The International Agreement grants to PMPSA a license of certain intellectual property rights relating to KBI's premium ENDS device, known as the BIDI® Stick in the U.S., as well as potentially newly developed devices, to permit PMPSA to manufacture, promote, sell, and distribute such ENDS device and newly developed devices, in certain international markets, outside of the United States, with potential royalties owed to KBI as per the terms of the Agreement.

ABOUT BIDI VAPOR

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible adult-focused marketing, strict youth access prevention measures, and age-verification standards, as well as sustainability through its BIDI® Cares recycling program. Bidi Vapor's device, the BIDI® Stick, is a premium product made with high-quality components, a UL-certified battery, and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adult smokers 21 and over. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state, and local guidelines and regulations. At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to its mission, with the BIDI® Stick promoting environmental sustainability, while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers.

Mr. Patel, the Company's Chief Science and Regulatory Officer, owns and controls Bidi Vapor. As a result, Bidi Vapor and the Company are considered under common control and Bidi Vapor is considered a related party.

For more information, visit www.bidivapor.com

ABOUT KAIVAL BRANDS

Based in Grant, Florida, Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc., is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. Our vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. Kaival Brands and Philip Morris International Inc. are the exclusive global distributors of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor.

Learn more about Kaival Brands at www.ir.kaivalbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are statements other than historical facts that frequently use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "position," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," and similar words. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such statements. Our business may be influenced by many factors that are difficult to predict, involve uncertainties that may materially affect results, and are often beyond our control. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the success of our agreement with PMI, how quickly international markets adopt our product, the timing and results of Bidi Vapor's appeal of the FDA's PMTA denials for its non-tobacco flavored ENDS products; the scope of future FDA enforcement of regulations in the ENDS industry; the FDA's approach to the regulation of synthetic nicotine and its impact on our business; potential federal and state flavor bans and other restrictions on ENDS products; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on the demand for the products we distribute; the actions governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including mandatory business closures and restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps that we could take to reduce operating costs; our inability to generate and sustain profitable sales growth, including sales growth in the international markets; circumstances or developments that may make us unable to implement or realize anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of our current and planned business initiatives; changes in government regulation or laws that affect our business; significant changes in our relationships with our distributors or sub-distributors; and those factors detailed by us in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the Securities and Exchange Commission's rules and regulations, we do not have any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kaival Brands