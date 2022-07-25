Almirall achieves Core Net Sales growth of 5.1% to 436.6 MM Euros in H1

Strong operational performance during the first half of the year. The business continues to perform well boosted by the growth in Core Net Sales (+5.1% year-on-year) from key products of the Medical Dermatology portfolio

The EU Dermatology portfolio continues to lead the growth of Almirall's business. Ilumetri ® maintained an excellent sales momentum driven by new country launches, and Klisyri ® and Wynzora ® are gaining good traction in Europe

Total EBITDA reached €107.6MM year-to-date (-21.2%), though the comparison to 2021 is impacted by product divestments in the previous year and the finalization of deferred income from AstraZeneca

SG&A reached €210.1MM (+9.0%) driven by the support of recent launches and R&D was at €44.9MM, increasing as expected and reaching 10.3% of Core Net Sales

Almirall and its partner Eli Lilly announced positive data from Phase III 52-week topline results of lebrikizumab (atopic dermatitis). These encouraging results reinforce Almirall's confidence that the product has the potential to be a first-line biologic and may support less frequent dosing

Based on the solid performance of the business in H1, Almirall is reiterating its 2022 guidance

BARCELONA, Spain, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Almirall, S.A. (ALM), the global biopharmaceutical company based in Barcelona, today announced its H1 2022 financial results.

Summary of results

Core Net Sales* reached €436.6 MM, a +5.1% year-on-year increase, and Core EBITDA* reached €98.3 MM, a -21.7% year-on-year decrease, tracking in line with guidance due to a strong EU Dermatology performance and positive contribution from growth drivers.

Core Gross Margin * of 67.7% in line with expectations for the year.

Total EBITDA was at €107.6 MM, a -21.2% year-on-year decrease, though the comparison to 2021 is impacted by product divestments in the previous year and the finalization of historical deferred income.

R&D expenses of €44.9 MM increased as expected reaching 10.3% of Core Net Sales. R&D investment will continue to rise in line with Almirall's expectations due to the Phase IIIb studies for lebrikizumab, the Klisyri® large field studies, as well as increased spending on earlier stage assets such as the anti IL1-RAP.

SG&A (Selling, General and Administrative) expenses were €210.1 MM, 9% higher than last year as Almirall continued to add investment towards the successful execution of recent product launches such as Wynzora®, Klisyri® in the US and EU, and Ilumetri® rollout in key countries.