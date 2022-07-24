Red Hot Chili Peppers New Studio Album Announced

Return of the Dream Canteen Coming October 14th on Warner Records
Surprise Announcement Comes As North American Stadium Tour Kicks Off In Denver
LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their brand new studio album, Return of the Dream Canteen will be released October 14th on Warner Records. The surprise announcement was dropped at Denver's Empower Field to rapturous response as the North American leg of their critically and commercially acclaimed global stadium tour kicked off.
We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. 'Return of the Dream Canteen' is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It's packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Red Hot Chili Peppers will continue the tour through California with a special hometown performance in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, then through Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping up the North American leg in Arlington, TX on Sunday, September 18th at Globe Life Field. A roll call of some of the most acclaimed, eclectic and vital artists across various genres - including HAIM, Beck, Thundercat, The Strokes, King Princess, St. Vincent and Post Malone - will be joining the band on select dates.
pre-order HERE / hi-res album cover HERE / hi-res photo HERE
CONNECT WITH RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS
Media Contact:
Laura Swanson
laura.swanson@warnerrecords.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Warner Records