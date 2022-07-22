Take an 'Animal Adventure' in Tinley Park, IL

CHICAGO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just a short drive southwest of Chicago in Tinley Park, IL sits a town where an array of animals of every kind have been set loose this summer in the downtown.

There's no need to call Animal Control, though, because these particular creatures are made of wood and paint, part of the Village of Tinley Park's annual Benches on the Avenue public art program!

Featuring nearly two dozen animal-themed benches that you can actually sit on as well as admire, these wonderful works of art are on display now through October between 172nd and 174th streets along Oak Park Avenue in Downtown Tinley.

Since its debut in 2004, the Benches on the Avenue program has grown to become one the region's most popular public art displays, attracting thousands of visitors to Tinley Park each year. The colorful works of art feature the talents of both amateur and professional artists, who create their benches around a single unifying theme. This year, it's "Animal Adventure."

But while the theme may change every year, the joy the benches bring to visitors never does. Just ask local artist Marty Rose, co-creator of the "Savannah Cats" bench, who has been participating in the "Benches" program since the start.

"I see the satisfaction in a lot of people's eyes when they walk down this whole avenue and see all these benches," Rose said. "There are so many different creations, and every one of them is a new experience."

You don't have to be a Tinley Park resident to love the Benches, either. The Village has received many calls from people who live out of state who come every year to see them. Some even like to make it a fun scavenger hunt where they check off each one as they walk down Oak Park Avenue!

Whether it swims in the sea, walks on land or soars through the air, Oak Park Avenue in Downtown Tinley Park is the place to be this summer for those looking to get up close and personal with all kinds of creatures. All you'll need is a few friends, a camera and your imagination!

You really have to see them to believe them, so come out to Tinley Park, where music is in our DNA and we always live Life Amplified!

Learn more at www.TinleyPark.org/Benches, where you can watch a video of this year's Benches and see a brochure with locations for each.

“The Dog Walker’s Day Off” by father/daughter team Nick and Jennifer Schulien is just one of nearly two dozen Benches on the Avenue in Tinley Park. (PRNewswire)

