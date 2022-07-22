Specialized Products Increasing Their Share of the I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market

CLEVELAND, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis finds that specialized products are gaining share of the global industrial and institutional (I&I) cleaning chemicals market.

General purpose cleaners will remain the most used cleaning chemical product due to their ease of use, which makes them amenable to nearly all applications. However, specialized products are steadily becoming more important, and are cumulatively reducing general purpose cleaners' share of the market due to their better performance. In particular, disinfectants and sanitizers are gaining share, due to growth in food and beverage processing and efforts by processors to meet the stringent cleanliness regulations of their trade partners.

Global I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market to Grow 3.9% Annually Through 2026

Global demand for I&I cleaning chemicals is projected to increase 3.9% annually to $53.7 billion in 2026, with growth driven by continued heightened concerns regarding the spread of contagious diseases, viral infections (including healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)), and foodborne pathogens – particularly in healthcare, food processing, and foodservice settings.

Global Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Chemicals provides historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2021 and forecasts to 2026 in current US dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation) for global I&I cleaning chemicals demand by product, market, and major world region and country.

Markets:

commercial

manufacturing

institutional and governmental

