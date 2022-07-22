MKM Partners Hires Tenured Energy Analyst Leo Mariani to Expand Its Research Department in North America

STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MKM Partners announced today that Leo Mariani has joined its award-winning Equity Research Department as Managing Director, Senior Energy Analyst. Leo joins MKM from KeyBanc Capital Markets, where he spent over three years covering the Oil and Gas Exploration & Production sector, as well as several Renewable Energy companies. Leo has covered the E&P sector for 24 years, 19 in equity research and 5 in investment banking, and has also worked at firms including RBC Capital Markets, Jefferies, and UBS.

Leo is a Chartered Financial Analyst and graduated with honors from Brown University with a double major in Business Economics and Organizational Behavior & Management. Leo was named the #2 stock picker globally according to TipRanks in 2021.

"I am grateful and excited for the chance to join the ongoing success of MKM's growing research team," said Leo. "This is a unique time in the markets, and I look forward to collaborating with all of MKM's business groups to assist our clients in identifying and pursuing opportunities in the sector."

"Leo is a perfect complement to both our Fundamental and Macro Research," said Sagar Sheth, CEO of MKM Partners. "He is well known for producing both industry-wide and company-specific research that's insightful and actionable, and will be another key alpha-generating resource for our clients." MKM is continuing to grow across all product lines as it celebrates the milestone of twenty years in business.

MKM Partners is an institutional equity research, sales and trading firm headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices in Boston, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Austin. MKM combines high-impact fundamental analysis with macroeconomics, technical insights, derivatives strategies, event-driven commentary, alternative research, and first-rate execution. With over 1000 institutional clients and one of the largest trading floors in the U.S., the firm has trade execution abilities in both global equity markets and U.S. options markets. More information about MKM Partners can be accessed at www.mkmpartners.com.

