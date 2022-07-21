Renaissance Life and Health Insurance Leverages Previse's MyOmniDesk™ Contact Center Optimization - Solution to Drive Business Success

Previse MyOmniDesk™ IVR delivers a cutting-edge environment that greatly improves automation and customer experience

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and INDIANAPOLIS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Previse Solutions LLC , an intelligent cloud contact center solution provider, and Renaissance Life and Health Insurance Company , a national dental, vision, life, and disability insurance carrier, today announced that Renaissance has migrated to the Previse myOmniDesk™ IVR system.

(PRNewswire)

Previse, an AWS Connect partner, deployed their myOmniDes™ interactive voice response (IVR) at Renaissance's contact center with immediate positive results. The system was engineered to interface with Renaissance systems, providing easy and immediate access to critical customer information without having to speak to a Renaissance contact center agent.

"We expected around 10% of customer calls would be handled by myOmniDesk™ IVR and offloaded from our Call Center Agents" said Earl Shaw, Renaissance's CIO. "To our delight the actual numbers ranged from 35% to 40% of calls handled by the myOmniDesk™ IVR. This speaks to the demand of our customers to self-serve and the Intuitive nature of the system that enables easy access to benefits information.

Previse myOmniDesk™ is an intelligent contact center optimization platform that integrates IVR, Intelligent Unified Front End, ML-based workforce management, scheduling, forecasting & adherence, and call QA/analysis. Our ML engine drives the contact center process. With this built-in intelligence, the system drives the process, which means training takes little time, call center agents are guided through their processes so human error is minimized and customers get off the phone faster. myOmniDesk™ integrates business processes and workflows to lead customers and agents through the customer support life cycle.

"We've taken what we've learned over decades of building and managing large, highly efficient contact centers and encapsulated that knowledge in our Previse myOmniDesk™ platform," said Silvio Renzi, Previse CEO. "Customers are typically shocked at how quickly they can see major results when they deploy the intelligent cloud contact center solution we provide."

Phyllis Tucker, Sr. Vice President of Operations said "Throughout the project and implementation the Previse team continuously offered creative solutions to enable Renaissance to continue our focus on providing state of the art technical solutions to meet the needs of our customers."

"Working with Renaissance to embed their industry knowledge into the Previse myOmniDesk™ platform is what made the difference between a mediocre solution and a great one. We are proud of our partnership with Renaissance and the benefits we were able to jointly deliver," said Srilesh Rajagopalan, Previse's project lead.

About Renaissance

Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and its sister company Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York offer ancillary benefits for employer groups and individuals nationwide. Dental, vision, life and disability insurance comprise the core line of the company's ancillary benefits solutions. Visit www.renaissancebenefits.com, and find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Previse

Previse is an IT Services firm dedicated to excellence in digital transformation solutions with a focus on contact center optimization and intelligent cloud contact center solutions. More details available about MyOmniDesk™ at www.myOmniDesk.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Previse Solutions LLC