Vim Signs 500th Provider Organization to its Platform, Vim Connect, in Less Than a Year

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vim, a leading technology company building a point of care connection platform for U.S. healthcare, has signed its 500th provider organization to use Vim Connect in less than a year since the platform's launch. Vim Connect is the company's flagship technology and is a scalable in-EHR provider enablement platform that powers value-based care models and reduces the administrative burden for physicians and care teams.

Powered by data from health plans, risk-bearing entities, and managed services organizations, Vim Connect and its supported applications integrate seamlessly into existing EHR workflows to drive improved performance on cost, quality, and experience with fewer clicks and less time required from provider teams. Vim Connect powers a suite of value-based and administrative applications that drive in-EHR workflows such as quality and diagnosis gaps and referrals. This platform is now contracted for use by over 500 provider organizations across the country with concentrations in Florida, California, Texas, and New York.

"Our strategy has been straightforward: make it radically simple and fast for providers to connect, save them time in value-based and administrative workflows, and partner with the largest payers and most innovative care delivery organizations in the country as customers so the platform becomes a single multi-payer destination for care teams," shared Jonas Goldstein, VP of Strategy and Commercial at Vim. "Our health plans and other customers want to provide this support and to meet providers where they are in the EHR, and our mission has been to make that possible at scale."

Provider enablement technology is critical to power a new generation of payer-provider partnerships and to accelerate the journey to a high-value healthcare system. Administrative burden among care teams is high and presents one of the industry's most pressing challenges, but historical engagement rates with external technology designed to mitigate this have been low. Vim's market-leading point of care infrastructure is addressing this obstacle in real time in partnership with some of the largest and most progressive health plans and risk-bearing entities in the country.

"The pace at which we see adoption at our provider partners is exhilarating. Physicians and care teams are burdened with using technologies that were not designed to complement the workflows and processes they already have in place. Our experience shows that if you meet them where they are, they'll adopt and engage," said Brigham Hamlin, VP of Provider Growth and Success at Vim. "With engagement rates of over 90% on gap closure workflows for Medicare Advantage populations, we're seeing clear validation of the appetite for in-workflow support that's easy to implement and saves care teams time and effort."

Testimonials from leadership at two provider organizations speak to the power of Vim's EHR-integrated provider enablement platform:

"Vim's platform has been a tremendous addition to our value based care delivery and growth strategy. By engaging our providers directly in their existing EHR workflows, Vim allows us to streamline our processes and save our clinical and operational teams time. This in turn improves our accuracy and allows our providers to focus on the most important part of their day, caring for our patients," said Dillon Moore, CIO at MaxHealth.

Milan Vyas, SVP of Value-Based Care at MyCare Medical, added, "We surveyed the market extensively, and Vim has outperformed by far in terms of ease of deployment, ability to scale, and most importantly provider experience. Vim moves our quality and risk adjustment operations out of spreadsheets and connects our data bidirectionally exactly where it needs to be - in the EHR interface during visit workflows."

Technology advantages have been core to Vim's successful speed to market. "Vim technology is different in two primary ways," said Asaf David, co-founder and CTO at Vim. "First, our platform is scalable, in that we bring new organizations online in a matter of days and can add new capabilities and data sources over the air. Second, we can go deep into workflows beyond interoperability standards to dynamically surface the right data or application at the right time and automate repetitive manual work including writing information directly into charts. That's a powerful combination, and the result is that we can reduce reliance on individual portals, spreadsheets, and emails. As our core platform is EHR agnostic, we are adding compatibility and getting this into the hands of more and more organizations around the country."

Powered by partnerships with two of the three largest health plans in the country, multiple regional Blue Cross plans, and several large innovative risk-bearing delivery organization entities, Vim is poised to have its Vim Connect technology deployed across all 50 U.S. states and over 1,000 provider organizations before the end of 2022.

"I'm proud of the team and excited about the future for this platform," said Oron Afek, co-founder and CEO at Vim. "This accomplishment makes us the fastest growing point of care network in the country, and we have our team, our technology, and our incredible partners to thank for that."

