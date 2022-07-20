Three New 'Buzzworthy Brands' Arriving at buybuy BABY® This Summer

Customers can shop EmBeba, Parasol, and Smilo in select stores and on buybuybaby.com now

UNION, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- buybuy BABY®, North America's leading baby and toddler specialty retailer, is expanding its portfolio of parent-founded Buzzworthy Brands this summer. Three new brands, EmBeba, Parasol, and Smilo, are now available in select stores and on buybuybaby.com, joining the retailer's curated assortment of high-quality, trusted, and differentiated products.

buybuy BABY® is expanding its portfolio of Buzzworthy Brands, a curated assortment of parent-founded products.

"We're continually on the lookout for unique and innovative brands – especially brands created by parents for parents – that we know our customers will love to discover," said Patty Wu, senior vice president and general manager of buybuy BABY. "Every child's and family's needs are different, which makes variety so important. We are proud to introduce the latest Buzzworthy Brands to our customers so that parents have access to a wider assortment of products to help with every step of their parenting journey."





This summer's Buzzworthy Brands:

EmBeba started in 2019 to help families soothe baby's sensitive skin without mess or stress. They modernize generations-old remedies, allowing families to manage their skin health safely and effectively, so that they can get back to life's magical moments. started in 2019 to help families soothe baby's sensitive skin without mess or stress. They modernize generations-old remedies, allowing families to manage their skin health safely and effectively, so that they can get back to life's magical moments.

Parasol diapers' unique RashShield ™ design is the result of its co-founder's relentless pursuit to create the first and only rash-free diaper. Conceived with love in California , Parasol sources worldwide to bring the softest, most absorbent, eco-friendly materials and the latest innovative engineering to babies and their families. diapers' unique RashShielddesign is the result of its co-founder's relentless pursuit to create the first and only rash-free diaper. Conceived with love in, Parasol sources worldwide to bring the softest, most absorbent, eco-friendly materials and the latest innovative engineering to babies and their families.

Smilo is the ultimate resource for feeding and soothing, with each product expertly crafted with a bright, modern aesthetic to satisfy even the tiniest tastemakers and to support brighter, wider smiles. Smilo's founders leveraged their collective experience to create products with the highest possible quality. is the ultimate resource for feeding and soothing, with each product expertly crafted with a bright, modern aesthetic to satisfy even the tiniest tastemakers and to support brighter, wider smiles. Smilo's founders leveraged their collective experience to create products with the highest possible quality.

"In 2014, we started ParasolCo to create the ultimate diaper which didn't exist — super soft for sensitive skin, and super absorbent for no more diaper rash," shared Jessica Hung, co-founder of ParasolCo. "I'm impressed with buybuy BABY's support of women-owned businesses, many founded by mothers like myself, determined to do better for our children. Being chosen as one of their Buzzworthy Brands is not only tremendous recognition of Parasol products, but of our shared dedication to babies' well-being and the wonderful journey of parenthood."

"The partnership between buybuy Baby and Smilo couldn't be a more perfect pairing. buybuy Baby provides families with a one-stop shop for all of the ages and stages of early parenthood, and Smilo is a brand designed to support parents through every step of their journey with baby," said Keith Tritschler, co-founder of Smilo.





From trendy and functional baby clothes, to toys, essential items and much more, buybuy BABY's Buzzworthy Brands meet parents' ever-evolving needs at a variety of price points.

About buybuy BABY

buybuy BABY is the leading specialty baby products retailer in North America, with a 25-year history of providing families with trusted information and products they need to confidently navigate the journey of parenthood—across every milestone, big and small. The company sells a wide assortment of baby and toddler essentials, as well as nursery furniture. buybuy Baby is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY). For more information, visit https://www.buybuybaby.com or https://www.bedbathandbeyond.ca .

