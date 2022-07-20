TeraBox Achieves 50M Global Downloads

All users can access 1,024GB (1TB) of free cloud storage

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraBox , a cloud storage service, recently reached 50M global downloads, signaling the increasing demand for secure and affordable cloud storage.

Offered a large amount of space, users can easily get 1,024 GB (1TB) of cloud storage for free, with the option to upgrade to a Premium membership with expanded features. Focusing on usability and convenience, TeraBox automatically syncs files across devices and backs up photos and videos, as well as saves files to the local storage on users' devices.

"At halfway through 2022, we're thrilled to celebrate this milestone and welcome new users to the platform every day," said Olivia Tian, product lead at TeraBox. "We're dedicated to providing our users with the best cloud storage experience and look forward to the app's continued success."

TeraBox has a dedicated team in Japan, which is where its servers are located. Furthermore, TeraBox leverages Amazon Cloud and Google Cloud to provide high quality services to its worldwide users.

Available for download on Android , iOS, and Windows devices, data can also be accessed online at www.terabox.com.

About TeraBox

TeraBox is an innovative cloud storage app that protects and organizes all the files on a user's device, helping them to quickly back up and navigate photos, important documents, and files with the aid of powerful AI technology. TeraBox enables worldwide users to experience the future of data backup and cloud storage solutions.

