Lucid to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

NEWARK, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group , Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest charging electric car on the market, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET. Prior to the conference call, the company will issue an earnings press release with a link to the live webcast on its investor relations website, ir.lucidmotors.com .

To enhance engagement with the company's shareholder base and facilitate connections with its investors, Lucid is partnering with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered by Lucid management during the earnings call.

Starting on July 20 at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET, all shareholders can submit questions by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/lucid-group-2022-q2/. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the start of the earnings call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Earnings Call Details:

Date

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Time

2:30 pm PT; 5:30 pm ET

Live Broadcast and Replay

Lucid is pleased to offer a live audio broadcast of the conference call at ir.lucidmotors.com , with an archived version of the webcast also available shortly after the completion of the call.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Underpinned by race-proven battery technology and proprietary powertrains developed entirely in-house, Lucid Air was named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year®. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are underway.

